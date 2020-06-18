HUSQVARNA DUAL-SPORT & OFF-ROAD BIKES FOR 2021

Many of Husqvarna’s 2021 models were revealed today, headlined by the FE501S dual-sport bike. Both the FE501S and the FE350S dual-sport bikes have off-road counterparts that are very similar: the FE501 and FE350. In addition to those bikes, the TE300i, TE250i and TE150i were shown. Below is the information that Husqvarna’s press department has revealed so far. There will be more to come, so check back later.

FE501 & FE501S

The FE501 features class leading technology and premium components as standard. The chromium molybdenum frame is expertly crafted to offer the ideal flex while the powerful engine features shaft arrangements aimed at balancing mass centralization and handling. Combined with traction control, WP suspension and the progressive rear linkage, the FE 501 is the most powerful model in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ enduro range.

Engine

Weighing only 29.2 kg (FE 450) and 29.4 kg (FE 501) the engines are not only light and compact but feature the latest technology available offering unequalled performance, rideability and reliability. Additionally, the engine is suited specifically for enduro type riding with a standard electric start, 6 speed wide ratio gearbox and an array of advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control and the handlebar map select switch, delivering accessibility on a variety of terrain and skill levels.

Cylinder head

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the centre of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response. The diameter of the titanium intake valves is 40 mm, while on the streel exhaust valves 33 mm. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and shorter low-friction chain guides offer the optimum efficiency and reliability.

Cylinder and piston

The lightweight aluminium cylinder features a 95 mm bore and a lightweight Konig forged bridge-box-type piston perfectly matched to the high-compression combustion chamber. This combination produces very little oscillating mass, which significantly reduces vibration and increases rider comfort. The high compression ratio of 12.75:1 reduces vibration and engine knocking, further increasing rider control and comfort.

Crankshaft

A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells and ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours. In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, the FE 501 engine uses a multifunctional counter balancer shaft, which also drives the water pump.

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the best possible position, centralising masses for a lightweight handling feel.

High-pressure die-cast production processes result in a thin but reliable wall thickness and keep weight to a minimum.

Gearbox

The lightweight 6-speed gearbox ensures smooth and precise shifting thanks to a low friction coating on the shifting fork. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions while a gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

DDS clutch

The FE 501 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while the integrated damping system improves traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The MAGURA hydraulic system ensures perfect action in all conditions.

FE 350 & FE350S

Engine

The 350cc engines are designed to be powerful, light and compact. All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of the overall package. As a result, the engine weighs only 27.9 kg while retaining its torquey nature making the FE 350 accessible for both professionals and amateurs.

Cylinder head

The cylinder head features advanced technology aimed at reducing weight and drag. As a result, the twin overhead camshafts rotate on a low friction surface while the four lightweight titanium valves (36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust) are actuated by finger followers using a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating. This aids the engine to rev freely while maintaining smooth, efficient power throughout the RPM range.

Cylinder and piston

The FE 350 features a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. The cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high-strength aluminium resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio of 13.5:1, in combination with the state-of-the-art cylinder as well as cylinder head gasket, provides outstanding performance and reliability.

Crankshaft

The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells ensuring maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.

Counter balancer shaft

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, both models feature a multifunctional counter balancer shaft that also drives the water pump and timing chain.

Crankcases

The FE 350 engines are designed to be compact while centralizing rotating masses. As a result, the crankcases are engineered to house the shaft arrangements at the ideal center of gravity and now also integrate the oil supply to the main bearing. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process and are further optimised to reduce weight while retaining exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Gearbox

The 6-speed gearbox from Pankl Racing Systems uses specific wide-range enduro type gearing. Additionally, a gear sensor allows the EMS to tailor a specific engine character suited for each gear.

DDS clutch

The FE 350 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while also integrating a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The MAGURA hydraulic system ensures perfect action in all conditions.

TE250i / TE300i

Engine

The 250cc and 300cc 2-stroke engines have long been the best combination of unsurpassed power and light-weight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favourite amongst enduro riders for generations. Both the TE 250i and TE 300i feature an innovative electronic fuel injection system. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports, which deliver the ideal amount of fuel to the engine in all conditions. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also provides a clean and smooth power delivery giving the loved 2-stroke the edge.

Additionally, the 250cc and 300cc engines have an advanced construction featuring shaft arrangements precisely positioned for greater mass centralization, a counter balancer shaft to reduce vibration, a twin valve-controlled power valve and 6-speed enduro gearbox.

Cylinder

The 66.4 mm bore cylinder (72 mm on TE 300i) features a twin valve-controlled power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range.

Optimal exhaust port timing is achieved with the combination of a state-of-the-art, adjustable power valve drive and machined port window.

Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder, where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomisation with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

Piston

The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to the cylinder and transmits minimal oscillating mass ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.

Engine casings

The TE 250i and TE 300i engines are designed to improve mass centralisation.

As a result, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings are developed to accommodate the shaft arrangements in the ideal position, centralising oscillating mass and improving rideability. Also, the counter balancer shaft is integrated in a very compact manner having little effect on the overall design.

Additionally, the water pump casing is designed for effective cooling by optimising the flow of coolant.

Counter balancer shaft

The engine houses a laterally mounted counter balancer shaft. The balancer significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.

Crankshaft

The crankshaft features a 72 mm stroke and is balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shaft for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshaft produces more inertia than its motocross counterpart, which improves control in the lower RPM range.

Gearbox

A 6-speed Pankl gearbox features enduro specific ratios while an innovative shift lever reduces dirt build up guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.

DDS clutch

The TE 250i and TE 300i feature a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. What this means is the clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system, which increases both traction and durability. Additionally, the light and robust basket and inner hub guarantee optimal oil supply and cooling to the clutch.

Combined with the MAGURA hydraulic system guarantees a light and smooth clutch feeling which is almost maintenance and adjustment free.

Oil tank and pump

The TE 250i TE 300i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines.

The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust.

The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 litre and is fitted with a sensor, which illuminates a warning lamp visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

TE 150i

Engine

Using the latest 2-stroke fuel injection technology, the TE 150i has all the convenience of modern 4-strokes eliminating the need to premix fuel or adjust jetting at different altitudes. The engine uses specific shaft arrangements designed to harness the rotating mass of the engine in the ideal centre of gravity. The lightweight and compact engine provides a powerful enduro specific power delivery while maintaining the inherent low-cost maintenance of a 2-stroke.

Cylinder and piston

The cylinder has a 58 mm bore, which features an innovative power valve design that delivers controllable power throughout the RPM range. The piston is designed to perfectly match the optimised combustion chamber contour delivering the highest level of 2-stroke performance.

Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomisation with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

Crankshaft

With a 54.5 mm stroke, the crankshaft is perfectly balanced to reduce vibrations. The weighted flywheel attached to the crankshaft provides abundant torque and controllable enduro specific power while the larger alternator provides all the power needed for the EFI system.

Crankcases

The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production processes resulting in a thin wall thickness and minimal weight.

To centralise mass, the layout features a shaft arrangement precisely positioned to harness rotating masses at the ideal centre of gravity. The reed block features optimised carbon reeds for improved sealing.

Oil tank and pump

The TE 150i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel, eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines. The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust.

The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 litre and is fitted with a sensor which illuminates a warning visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

DS clutch

The TE 150i features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.