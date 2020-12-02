HUSQVARNA ANNOUNCES 2021 FC450 ROCKSTAR EDITION

- New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics
- New Connectivity Unit fitted as standard to connect with the myHusqvarna app
- Allows the rider to customize engine behavior to personal preferences and take terrain and track conditions into consideration
- New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- Compact SOHC engine providing class-leading performance
- Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame with premium black powder coating
- Factory CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]
- Composite carbon fiber two-piece subframe design
- Carbon fiber reinforced skid plate
- WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology
- Mechanical Factory holeshot device
- FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer
- Softer, grey ODI lock-on grips
- GUTS Factory high grip seat cover
- Rekluse clutch cover
- High-quality ProTaper handlebars and bar pad
- Factory wheel set with D.I.D DirtStar rims and blue anodized CNC machined hubs
- Multifunctional map switch, which also activates launch and traction control
- Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
