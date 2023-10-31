HUNTER LAWRENCE MOVES UP TO PREMIER CLASS FOR 2024

We had heard rumors the Hunter Lawrence would defend his 250SX East Region championship and then move up to the 450 class for outdoors but Honda has stopped all those rumors. With an official announcement the Hunter will be on the Honda CRF450RWE next to his brother Jett come January. Below is what Honda released:

Honda Confirms Hunter Lawrence to Campaign CRF450RWE in 2024

Reigning 250SX East and Pro Motocross 250 Champion will move up to Premier Class

TORRANCE, Calif. (October 30, 2023) – Team Honda HRC confirmed today that Hunter Lawrence will move up to the 450 class for the 2024 season, competing in the AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross series. The 24-year-old Australian, who last season earned crowns in the 250SX East Region and 250 outdoor series, will campaign the factory Honda CRF450RWE alongside his brother, Jett Lawrence.

A native of Landsborough, Queensland, Australia, Hunter raced Down Under and in Europe before signing with American Honda’s Factory Connection satellite squad for the 2019 season. He was promoted to Team Honda HRC for 2021, and after his first two years with Honda’s factory squad saw him finish second and third in the indoor and outdoor series, respectively, he delivered championships in both series in 2023.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in my 250 career, but it’s exciting to move up to the premier class for 2024,” Hunter Lawrence said. “I feel like my style is well-suited for the CRF450RWE, and off-season testing has been going well so far. I enjoyed battling with Jett in the 250 class before he moved up, and I’m looking forward to doing that again now that we’re both on the big bike. I’ve got a great team around me, and I can’t wait to get back in action at Anaheim 1.”

“It’s a pleasure to move Hunter up to the CRF450RWE,” added Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Experiential Marketing at American Honda. “Since joining our team three years ago, he has consistently made a positive impact, in terms of results but also for the constructive, optimistic influence that he invariably brings. Last season saw him earn the 250 titles that we all knew he was capable of, but he’s also a very good 450 rider. We look forward to him adding to his success now that he’s in the premier class.”

Hunter Lawrence

Birth Date: August 1, 1999

2013: 2 nd in FIM 85 Junior World Championship

in FIM 85 Junior World Championship 2015: 3 rd in FIM 125 Junior World Championship; Australian 125 and 250 Junior Motocross Champion

in FIM 125 Junior World Championship; Australian 125 and 250 Junior Motocross Champion 2017: 9 th in 2017 FIM MX2 final standings; MX2 winner at Motocross of Nations (Team Australia)

in 2017 FIM MX2 final standings; MX2 winner at Motocross of Nations (Team Australia) 2018: 3 rd in FIM MX2 final standings; 2 nd in MX2 at Motocross of Nations (Team Australia)

in FIM MX2 final standings; 2 in MX2 at Motocross of Nations (Team Australia) 2019: 10 th in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings

in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings 2020: 13 th in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings

in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings 2021: 2 nd in AMA Supercross 250SX West Region final standings; 3 rd in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings

in AMA Supercross 250SX West Region final standings; 3 in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings 2022: 2 nd in AMA Supercross 250SX West Region final standings; 3 rd in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings; 2 nd in MX2 at Motocross of Nations (Team Australia)

in AMA Supercross 250SX West Region final standings; 3 in AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings; 2 in MX2 at Motocross of Nations (Team Australia) 2023: AMA Pro Motocross 250 National Champion; AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Champion; 9th in SuperMotocross 250 final standings; 2nd in MX2 at Motocross of Nations (Team Australia)

