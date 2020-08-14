HOW TO WATCH 2020 LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

It’s time for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to start and that means we have all new ways to catch the action. Be prepared to switch between NBC, NBC Sports and MAVTV. Or you can always pay $54.99 for the NBC Sports Gold package. More information below:

How to Watch Pro Motocross

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is televised on NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) , and MAVTV, and is exclusively streamed live on the NBC Sports Gold subscription service. Every round features live coverage of the first motos of the 450 Class and 250 Class on MAVTV Motorsports Network, while second moto coverage from every round can be seen on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). Additionally, exclusive network broadcast coverage of select events will be showcased on NBC. Live and on-demand coverage, including an exclusive live stream of qualifying, can be seen on NBC Sports Gold via the “Pro Motocross Pass” for a one-time purchase of $54.99.