HOW TO MAINTAIN YOUR PIT BIKE THE RIGHT WAY

Routine care is among the most important aspects of owning a bike, and pit bikes are no exception. Just because they are cheap and small doesn’t mean they can be ignored.

The same goes for SSR Dirt Bikes as well. We have listed six pit-bike maintenance tips that you must follow to ensure its long life.

Replace The Oil

A pit bike’s engine remains its most crucial part. The best way to take care of it is by frequently changing the oil. We suggest changing it every 24 hours of operation. However, given that oil isn’t too expensive, you can consider changing it every 10-15 hours. Most pit-bike engines come with an internal oil filter. Regularly changing the oil will keep the filter clean and avoid dirt from choking the engine.

Check The Air Filter

Like the oil filter, the air filter is an important element of your pit bike that inhibits dirt and debris from blocking the engine. Dirt is mostly invisible to the human eye. Don’t let that fool you into believing that the air filter is clean. We recommend cleaning your air filter after every ride to avoid dust and debris to pile up in your bike’s fuel system. Using a quality-cleaning kit like K&N or UNI will also help. If these aren’t available, you can use the usual dishwashing soaps/detergent.

Don’t Forget The Spark Plug

Your bike’s spark plug is responsible for triggering all the electrical work inside your pit bike. One side of the spark plug is fixed on the engine’s top that receives plenty of heat and may develop a high voltage spark.

This action usually puts a heavy load on the spark plug. That’s why it’s advisable to change them after every few rides. A spark plug is usually available for $3, so replacing it shouldn’t be an issue.

Check The Spokes

Your bike’s screws and spokes get a beating after every ride because let’s face it – off-road biking ain’t a smooth ride. Bikers usually don’t pay much attention to the spokes, which gets them to spend more on the maintenance later on. Consider purchasing a decent spoke wrench (costs less than $10) and check the screws and spokes often. One way of doing it is making two-three rotations on every spoke until it’s tight.

Brakes And Tires

There’s no riding without a flat tire from time to time; or worse, having one ahead of an important race or tour. Don’t let that happen. Make it a habit to always check your tire pressure and watch for punctures. You can also consider keeping a few tubes handy (one costs less than $9) just in case you need to do a quick replacement.

Brakes are the most important part of your pit bike. Getting your brakes jammed is the last thing you want while riding. So, it’s advisable to clean your bike’s brakes & shoes using a brake cleaner. The brake shoes must wear evenly to ensure uniform and smooth braking. If you have to exert more pressure on your brakes to stop your bike, it’s a clear indication that the brake shoes need replacement.

Overall Cleaning

It all comes down to the overall cleaning of your machine. As much as it’s important to clean the individual parts. Washing your vehicle for an enhanced look is equally important. Seeing a shiny, neat, and clean bike before riding can set up the right mood for the ride. It also ensures that no part of your bike has dirt and debris on it. That said, ensure that you dry it properly after washing to avoid rusting of metallic parts. Don’t forget to re-lube the bearings and cables after you dry your bike, especially after a power-washed dry.

Wrapping Up

Maintaining a pit bike isn’t rocket science but something that needs to be done daily. The oil & air filters, engine, and brakes are an important part of your bike. Use the tips mentioned in this article to ensure you take proper care of your vehicle.