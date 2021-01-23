HOUSTON 3 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Houston played host to Monster Energy Supercross for the third time in eight days at NRG stadium. Already, the young season is racking up a toll on the riders, particularly in the 250 class. Austin Forkner, RJ Hampshire and Jett Lawrence all fell in qualifying, while Christian Craig was once again on top of the board. Forkner and Hampshire will have to sit out this round, while Lawrence was able to return to racing. In 450 qualifying, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen were on the top of a very tightly packed field of riders. Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, Justin Brayton and Dean Wilson all were within a second. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Justin Barcia got a great jump and put his GasGas into the lead while Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb scrambled for second. Most of the fast guys were up front right away in this heat, with the exception of Dylan Ferrandis, who was buried in the pack. Roczen made a few a few half-hearted efforts at passing Barcia, but seemed content with second. Late in the race, Barcia rear-ended Alex Ray and almost went down. He gave the lead to Roczen, but managed to stay in front of Webb. Ferrandis managed to catch up to ninth for the last transfer position.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Justin Barcia

3 Cooper Webb

4 Zach Osborne

5 Jason Anderson

6 Aaron Plessinger

7 Benny Bloss

8 Joey Savatgy

9 Dylan Ferrandis

10 Carlen Gardner

11 Fredrik Noren

12 Justin Rodbell

13 Cade Clason

14 Jeremy Smith

15 Joan Cros

16 Theodore Pauli

17 Scott Champion

18 Chris Howell

19 Alex Ray

20 Brandon Hartranft

450 HEAT 2

Adam Cianciarulo led the second heat from start to finish without too much difficulty, but there was considerable chaos behind him. Martin Davalos had a great pace in second place in the early laps. Malcolm Stewart got a little lose on the fourth lap and centerpunched Marvin Musquin. Justin Brayton and Broc Tickle also got caught up in the drama, but Brayton actually came out fairly well. For the rest of the race, the main action was watching Musquin climb back to a qualifying position, which he did. Near the end of the race, both Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart passed Davalos

1 Adam Cianciarulo

2 Eli Tomac

3 Malcolm Stewart

4 Martin Davalos

5 Justin Brayton

6 Dean Wilson

7 Justin Bogle

8 Marvin Musquin

9 Vince Friese

10 Austin Politelli

11 Broc Tickle

12 Kyle Chisholm

13 Justin Starling

14 Ronnie Stewart

15 Adam Enticknap

16 Nick Schmidt

17 Aj Catanzaro

18 Ludovic Macler

19 Carter Stephenson

20 Deven Raper

250E HEAT 1

Jett Lawrence crashed hard in practice, but he still managed to get his act together for the first heat of the night, leading the whole way. Michael Mosiman never quite let go, finishing only couple of seconds back with Mitchell Oldenburg close behind.

1 Jett Lawrence

2 Michael Mosiman

3 Mitchell Oldenburg

4 Joshua Osby

5 Tj Albright

6 Thomas Do

7 Lane Shaw

8 Devin Harriman

9 Luke Neese

10 Jonah Geistler

11 Curren Thurman

12 Carter Gordon

13 Vincent Murphy

14 Jeremy Hand

15 Hunter Schlosser

16 Dylan Woodcock

17 Lorenzo Camporese

18 Mason Kerr

19 Austin Forkner

250E HEAT 2

Rookie Max Vohland had a great ride in the second heat, leading most of the race. Colt Nichols went down after the start and Christian Craig got a poor jump (later saying he started in third by mistake). That gave Vohland clear sailing for most of the race, but eventually, Craig managed to tack him down and take the lead. Nichols also made up ground, but didn’t get close enough to challenge Vohland for second.

1 Christian Craig

2 Max Vohland

3 Colt Nichols

4 Jo Shimoda

5 John Short

6 Wilson Fleming

7 Joshua Varize

8 Bobby Piazza

9 Grant Harlan

10 Kevin Moranz

11 Devin Simonson

12 Hunter Sayles

13 Max Miller

14 Guillaume St-Cyr

15 Chad Saultz

16 Alexander Nagy

17 Austin Cozadd

18 Logan Karnow

19 Rene Garcia

250 MAIN EVENT

Christian Craig and Colt Nichols put their Star Racing Yamahas up front with Max Vohland and Michael Mosiman following. Jett Lawrence was around 10th. Mosiman and Vohland started getting into it, bumping bars and trading places. Eventually Vohland got the worst of it, dropping all the way back to sixth. Lawrence was one of the riders who benefitted, moving up to fifth. Craig continued to lead, but couldn’t quite shake his teammate. As the race progressed, the race between Craig and Nichols only got closer as they pulled clear of Mosiman, who had his hands full with Lawrence. With about three minutes left in the race, Nichols passed Craig, only to get passed right back. A lap later, Nichols did it again, only this time it stuck. Lawrence also made a pass, taking Mosiman to the ground. At the finish, it was Nichols, Craig, Lawrence and Jo Shimoda,

1 Colt Nichols

2 Christian Craig

3 Jett Lawrence

4 Jo Shimoda

5 Michael Mosiman

6 Max Vohland

7 Joshua Osby

8 John Short

9 Kevin Moranz

10 Thomas Do

11 Joshua Varize

12 Logan Karnow

13 Tj Albright

14 Jeremy Hand

15 Wilson Fleming

16 Lane Shaw

17 Luke Neese

18 Grant Harlan

19 Devin Harriman

20 Mitchell Oldenburg

21 Bobby Piazza

22 Jonah Geistler

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

Eli Tomac 47.432 Ken Roczen 47.579 Adam Cianciarulo 47.652 Zach Osborne 47.870 Justin Brayton 48.170 Cooper Webb 48.215 Dean Wilson 48.464 Justin Barcia 48.474 Marvin Musquin 48.599 Aaron Plessinger 48.702 Malcolm Stewart 48.767 Jason Anderson 48.787 Martin Davalos 48.876 Dylan Ferrandis 48.999 Justin Bogle 49.044 Benny Bloss 49.051 Vince Friese 49.208 Joey Savatgy 49.382 Broc Tickle 49.540 Brandon Hartranft 49.954 Kyle Chisholm 50.022 Alex Ray 50.936 Justin Starling 51.028 Carlen Gardner 51.409 Adam Enticknap 51.630 Fredrik Noren 51.659 Ronnie Stewart 51.785 Cade Clason 51.854 Austin Politelli 51.903 Jeremy Smith 51.944 Aj Catanzaro 52.055 Scott Champion 52.360 Nick Schmidt 52.449 Justin Rodbell 52.782 Carter Stephenson 53.026 Joan Cros 53.055 Ludovic Macler 53.552 Theodore Pauli 53.610 Deven Raper 53.650 Chris Howell 53.835Joshua Greco 53.860Vann Martin 54.215

Scotty Wennerstrom 54.500

Aaron Leininger 57.191

250E COMBINED QUALIFYING