HOUSTON 3 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Houston played host to Monster Energy Supercross for the third time in eight days at NRG stadium.  Already, the young season is racking up a toll on the riders, particularly in the 250 class. Austin Forkner, RJ Hampshire and Jett Lawrence all fell in qualifying, while Christian Craig was once again on top of the board. Forkner and Hampshire will have to sit out this round, while Lawrence was able to return to racing.  In 450 qualifying, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen were on the top of a very tightly packed field of riders. Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, Justin Brayton and Dean Wilson all were within a second. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Justin Barcia got a great jump and put his GasGas into the lead while Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb scrambled for second. Most of the fast guys were up front right away in this heat, with the exception of Dylan Ferrandis, who was buried in the pack. Roczen made a few a few half-hearted efforts at passing Barcia, but seemed content with second. Late in the race, Barcia rear-ended Alex Ray and almost went down. He gave the lead to Roczen, but managed to stay in front of Webb. Ferrandis managed to catch up to ninth for the last transfer position.

1 Ken Roczen
2 Justin Barcia
3 Cooper Webb
4 Zach Osborne
5 Jason Anderson
6 Aaron Plessinger
7 Benny Bloss
8 Joey Savatgy
9 Dylan Ferrandis
10 Carlen Gardner
11 Fredrik Noren
12 Justin Rodbell
13 Cade Clason
14 Jeremy Smith
15 Joan Cros
16 Theodore Pauli
17 Scott Champion
18 Chris Howell
19 Alex Ray
20 Brandon Hartranft

450 HEAT 2

Adam Cianciarulo led the second heat from start to finish without too much difficulty, but there was considerable chaos behind him. Martin Davalos had a great pace in second place in the early laps. Malcolm Stewart got a little lose on the fourth lap and centerpunched Marvin Musquin. Justin Brayton and Broc Tickle also got caught up in the drama, but Brayton actually came out fairly well. For the rest of the race, the main action was watching Musquin climb back to a qualifying position, which he did. Near the end of the race, both Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart passed Davalos

1 Adam Cianciarulo
2 Eli Tomac
3 Malcolm Stewart
4 Martin Davalos
5 Justin Brayton
6 Dean Wilson
7 Justin Bogle
8 Marvin Musquin
9 Vince Friese
10 Austin Politelli
11 Broc Tickle
12 Kyle Chisholm
13 Justin Starling
14 Ronnie Stewart
15 Adam Enticknap
16 Nick Schmidt
17 Aj Catanzaro
18 Ludovic Macler
19 Carter Stephenson
20 Deven Raper

250E HEAT 1

Jett Lawrence crashed hard in practice, but he still managed to get his act together for the first heat of the night, leading the  whole way. Michael Mosiman never quite let go, finishing only couple of seconds back with Mitchell Oldenburg close behind.

1 Jett Lawrence
2 Michael Mosiman
3 Mitchell Oldenburg
4 Joshua Osby
5 Tj Albright
6 Thomas Do
7 Lane Shaw
8 Devin Harriman
9 Luke Neese
10 Jonah Geistler
11 Curren Thurman
12 Carter Gordon
13 Vincent Murphy
14 Jeremy Hand
15 Hunter Schlosser
16 Dylan Woodcock
17 Lorenzo Camporese
18 Mason Kerr
19 Austin Forkner

 

250E HEAT 2

Rookie Max Vohland had a great ride in the second heat, leading most of the race. Colt Nichols went down after the start and Christian Craig got a poor jump (later saying he started in third by mistake). That gave Vohland clear sailing for most of the race, but eventually, Craig managed to tack him down and take the lead. Nichols also made up ground, but didn’t get close enough to challenge Vohland for second.

1 Christian Craig
2 Max Vohland
3 Colt Nichols
4 Jo Shimoda
5 John Short
6 Wilson Fleming
7 Joshua Varize
8 Bobby Piazza
9 Grant Harlan
10 Kevin Moranz
11 Devin Simonson
12 Hunter Sayles
13 Max Miller
14 Guillaume St-Cyr
15 Chad Saultz
16 Alexander Nagy
17 Austin Cozadd
18 Logan Karnow
19 Rene Garcia

250 MAIN EVENT

Colt Nichols got the best of his teammate Christian Craig in the main. Photo by Brian Converse.

Christian Craig and Colt Nichols put their Star Racing Yamahas up front with Max Vohland and Michael Mosiman following.  Jett Lawrence was around 10th. Mosiman and Vohland started getting into it, bumping bars and trading places. Eventually Vohland got the worst of it, dropping all the way back to sixth. Lawrence was one of the riders who benefitted, moving up to fifth. Craig continued to lead, but couldn’t quite shake his teammate. As the race progressed, the race between Craig and Nichols only got closer as they pulled clear of Mosiman, who had his hands full with Lawrence.  With about three minutes left in the race, Nichols passed Craig, only to get passed right back. A lap later, Nichols did it again, only this time it stuck. Lawrence also made a pass, taking Mosiman to the ground. At the finish, it was Nichols, Craig, Lawrence and Jo Shimoda,

1 Colt Nichols
2 Christian Craig
3 Jett Lawrence
4 Jo Shimoda
5 Michael Mosiman
6 Max Vohland
7 Joshua Osby
8 John Short
9 Kevin Moranz
10 Thomas Do
11 Joshua Varize
12 Logan Karnow
13 Tj Albright
14 Jeremy Hand
15 Wilson Fleming
16 Lane Shaw
17 Luke Neese
18 Grant Harlan
19 Devin Harriman
20 Mitchell Oldenburg
21 Bobby Piazza
22 Jonah Geistler

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

  1. Eli Tomac 47.432
  2. Ken Roczen 47.579
  3. Adam Cianciarulo 47.652
  4. Zach Osborne 47.870
  5. Justin Brayton 48.170
  6. Cooper Webb 48.215
  7. Dean Wilson 48.464
  8. Justin Barcia 48.474
  9. Marvin Musquin 48.599
  10. Aaron Plessinger 48.702
  11. Malcolm Stewart 48.767
  12. Jason Anderson 48.787
  13. Martin Davalos 48.876
  14. Dylan Ferrandis 48.999
  15. Justin Bogle 49.044
  16. Benny Bloss 49.051
  17. Vince Friese 49.208
  18. Joey Savatgy 49.382
  19. Broc Tickle 49.540
  20. Brandon Hartranft 49.954
  21. Kyle Chisholm 50.022
  22. Alex Ray 50.936
  23. Justin Starling 51.028
  24. Carlen Gardner 51.409
  25. Adam Enticknap 51.630
  26. Fredrik Noren 51.659
  27. Ronnie Stewart 51.785
  28. Cade Clason 51.854
  29. Austin Politelli 51.903
  30. Jeremy Smith 51.944
  31. Aj Catanzaro 52.055
  32. Scott Champion 52.360
  33. Nick Schmidt 52.449
  34. Justin Rodbell 52.782
  35. Carter Stephenson 53.026
  36. Joan Cros 53.055
  37. Ludovic Macler 53.552
  38. Theodore Pauli 53.610
  39. Deven Raper 53.650
  40. Chris Howell 53.835Joshua Greco 53.860Vann Martin 54.215
    Scotty Wennerstrom 54.500
    Aaron Leininger 57.191

 

250E COMBINED QUALIFYING

  1. Christian Craig 48.181
  2. Jett Lawrence 48.300
  3. Colt Nichols 48.641
  4. Michael Mosiman 49.554
  5. Jo Shimoda 49.837
  6. Mitchell Oldenburg 50.000
  7. Max Vohland 50.064
  8. Thomas Do 50.651
  9. Hunter Sayles 51.067
  10. Joshua Osby 51.072
  11. Grant Harlan 51.394
  12. Dylan Woodcock 51.413
  13. Logan Karnow 51.617
  14. Jeremy Hand 51.695
  15. Kevin Moranz 51.801
  16. Lane Shaw 51.834
  17. Wilson Fleming 51.882
  18. Tj Albright 52.033
  19. Joshua Varize 52.042
  20. Devin Harriman 52.045
  21. John Short 52.267
  22. Curren Thurman 52.387
  23. Bobby Piazza 52.435
  24. Hunter Schlosser 52.447
  25. Max Miller 52.533
  26. Carter Gordon 52.572
  27. Devin Simonson 52.680
  28. Jonah Geistler 53.278
  29. Alexander Nagy 53.461
  30. Mason Kerr 53.569
  31. Guillaume St-Cyr 53.599
  32. Luke Neese 54.060
  33. Chad Saultz 54.094
  34. Austin Forkner 54.324
  35. Austin Cozadd 54.889
  36. Vincent Murphy 55.089
  37. Rene Garcia 56.159
  38. Lorenzo Camporese 56.975
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag