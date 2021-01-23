HOUSTON 3 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Houston played host to Monster Energy Supercross for the third time in eight days at NRG stadium. Already, the young season is racking up a toll on the riders, particularly in the 250 class. Austin Forkner, RJ Hampshire and Jett Lawrence all fell in qualifying, while Christian Craig was once again on top of the board. Forkner and Hampshire will have to sit out this round, while Lawrence was able to return to racing. In 450 qualifying, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen were on the top of a very tightly packed field of riders. Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, Justin Brayton and Dean Wilson all were within a second. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.
450 HEAT 1
Justin Barcia got a great jump and put his GasGas into the lead while Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb scrambled for second. Most of the fast guys were up front right away in this heat, with the exception of Dylan Ferrandis, who was buried in the pack. Roczen made a few a few half-hearted efforts at passing Barcia, but seemed content with second. Late in the race, Barcia rear-ended Alex Ray and almost went down. He gave the lead to Roczen, but managed to stay in front of Webb. Ferrandis managed to catch up to ninth for the last transfer position.
1 Ken Roczen
2 Justin Barcia
3 Cooper Webb
4 Zach Osborne
5 Jason Anderson
6 Aaron Plessinger
7 Benny Bloss
8 Joey Savatgy
9 Dylan Ferrandis
10 Carlen Gardner
11 Fredrik Noren
12 Justin Rodbell
13 Cade Clason
14 Jeremy Smith
15 Joan Cros
16 Theodore Pauli
17 Scott Champion
18 Chris Howell
19 Alex Ray
20 Brandon Hartranft
450 HEAT 2
Adam Cianciarulo led the second heat from start to finish without too much difficulty, but there was considerable chaos behind him. Martin Davalos had a great pace in second place in the early laps. Malcolm Stewart got a little lose on the fourth lap and centerpunched Marvin Musquin. Justin Brayton and Broc Tickle also got caught up in the drama, but Brayton actually came out fairly well. For the rest of the race, the main action was watching Musquin climb back to a qualifying position, which he did. Near the end of the race, both Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart passed Davalos
1 Adam Cianciarulo
2 Eli Tomac
3 Malcolm Stewart
4 Martin Davalos
5 Justin Brayton
6 Dean Wilson
7 Justin Bogle
8 Marvin Musquin
9 Vince Friese
10 Austin Politelli
11 Broc Tickle
12 Kyle Chisholm
13 Justin Starling
14 Ronnie Stewart
15 Adam Enticknap
16 Nick Schmidt
17 Aj Catanzaro
18 Ludovic Macler
19 Carter Stephenson
20 Deven Raper
250E HEAT 1
Jett Lawrence crashed hard in practice, but he still managed to get his act together for the first heat of the night, leading the whole way. Michael Mosiman never quite let go, finishing only couple of seconds back with Mitchell Oldenburg close behind.
1 Jett Lawrence
2 Michael Mosiman
3 Mitchell Oldenburg
4 Joshua Osby
5 Tj Albright
6 Thomas Do
7 Lane Shaw
8 Devin Harriman
9 Luke Neese
10 Jonah Geistler
11 Curren Thurman
12 Carter Gordon
13 Vincent Murphy
14 Jeremy Hand
15 Hunter Schlosser
16 Dylan Woodcock
17 Lorenzo Camporese
18 Mason Kerr
19 Austin Forkner
250E HEAT 2
Rookie Max Vohland had a great ride in the second heat, leading most of the race. Colt Nichols went down after the start and Christian Craig got a poor jump (later saying he started in third by mistake). That gave Vohland clear sailing for most of the race, but eventually, Craig managed to tack him down and take the lead. Nichols also made up ground, but didn’t get close enough to challenge Vohland for second.
1 Christian Craig
2 Max Vohland
3 Colt Nichols
4 Jo Shimoda
5 John Short
6 Wilson Fleming
7 Joshua Varize
8 Bobby Piazza
9 Grant Harlan
10 Kevin Moranz
11 Devin Simonson
12 Hunter Sayles
13 Max Miller
14 Guillaume St-Cyr
15 Chad Saultz
16 Alexander Nagy
17 Austin Cozadd
18 Logan Karnow
19 Rene Garcia
250 MAIN EVENT
Christian Craig and Colt Nichols put their Star Racing Yamahas up front with Max Vohland and Michael Mosiman following. Jett Lawrence was around 10th. Mosiman and Vohland started getting into it, bumping bars and trading places. Eventually Vohland got the worst of it, dropping all the way back to sixth. Lawrence was one of the riders who benefitted, moving up to fifth. Craig continued to lead, but couldn’t quite shake his teammate. As the race progressed, the race between Craig and Nichols only got closer as they pulled clear of Mosiman, who had his hands full with Lawrence. With about three minutes left in the race, Nichols passed Craig, only to get passed right back. A lap later, Nichols did it again, only this time it stuck. Lawrence also made a pass, taking Mosiman to the ground. At the finish, it was Nichols, Craig, Lawrence and Jo Shimoda,
1 Colt Nichols
2 Christian Craig
3 Jett Lawrence
4 Jo Shimoda
5 Michael Mosiman
6 Max Vohland
7 Joshua Osby
8 John Short
9 Kevin Moranz
10 Thomas Do
11 Joshua Varize
12 Logan Karnow
13 Tj Albright
14 Jeremy Hand
15 Wilson Fleming
16 Lane Shaw
17 Luke Neese
18 Grant Harlan
19 Devin Harriman
20 Mitchell Oldenburg
21 Bobby Piazza
22 Jonah Geistler
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
- Eli Tomac 47.432
- Ken Roczen 47.579
- Adam Cianciarulo 47.652
- Zach Osborne 47.870
- Justin Brayton 48.170
- Cooper Webb 48.215
- Dean Wilson 48.464
- Justin Barcia 48.474
- Marvin Musquin 48.599
- Aaron Plessinger 48.702
- Malcolm Stewart 48.767
- Jason Anderson 48.787
- Martin Davalos 48.876
- Dylan Ferrandis 48.999
- Justin Bogle 49.044
- Benny Bloss 49.051
- Vince Friese 49.208
- Joey Savatgy 49.382
- Broc Tickle 49.540
- Brandon Hartranft 49.954
- Kyle Chisholm 50.022
- Alex Ray 50.936
- Justin Starling 51.028
- Carlen Gardner 51.409
- Adam Enticknap 51.630
- Fredrik Noren 51.659
- Ronnie Stewart 51.785
- Cade Clason 51.854
- Austin Politelli 51.903
- Jeremy Smith 51.944
- Aj Catanzaro 52.055
- Scott Champion 52.360
- Nick Schmidt 52.449
- Justin Rodbell 52.782
- Carter Stephenson 53.026
- Joan Cros 53.055
- Ludovic Macler 53.552
- Theodore Pauli 53.610
- Deven Raper 53.650
- Chris Howell 53.835Joshua Greco 53.860Vann Martin 54.215
Scotty Wennerstrom 54.500
Aaron Leininger 57.191
250E COMBINED QUALIFYING
- Christian Craig 48.181
- Jett Lawrence 48.300
- Colt Nichols 48.641
- Michael Mosiman 49.554
- Jo Shimoda 49.837
- Mitchell Oldenburg 50.000
- Max Vohland 50.064
- Thomas Do 50.651
- Hunter Sayles 51.067
- Joshua Osby 51.072
- Grant Harlan 51.394
- Dylan Woodcock 51.413
- Logan Karnow 51.617
- Jeremy Hand 51.695
- Kevin Moranz 51.801
- Lane Shaw 51.834
- Wilson Fleming 51.882
- Tj Albright 52.033
- Joshua Varize 52.042
- Devin Harriman 52.045
- John Short 52.267
- Curren Thurman 52.387
- Bobby Piazza 52.435
- Hunter Schlosser 52.447
- Max Miller 52.533
- Carter Gordon 52.572
- Devin Simonson 52.680
- Jonah Geistler 53.278
- Alexander Nagy 53.461
- Mason Kerr 53.569
- Guillaume St-Cyr 53.599
- Luke Neese 54.060
- Chad Saultz 54.094
- Austin Forkner 54.324
- Austin Cozadd 54.889
- Vincent Murphy 55.089
- Rene Garcia 56.159
- Lorenzo Camporese 56.975
