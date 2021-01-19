HOUSTON 2 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: TOMAC IS BACK!

Just three days after the opening round of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season, NRG stadium in Houston came alive for round two. In the 450 class, it was truly a race that cold have gone to anyone in the main. In the end, it was defending champion Eli Tomac that survived the chaos and calamity that seemed to consume all the other top riders. Rookie Dylan Ferrandis was another survivor, finishing second and saying “I shouldn’t be here!” from the podium. That was echoed by 37 year-old Justin Brayton in third. When the smoke cleared, it was Justin Barcia who retained the points lead. In the 250E class, it was an emotional night for Jett Lawrence, who claimed his first-ever main event win over the Star Racing duo of Colt Nichols and Christian Craig. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Chase Sexton scored his career first Supercross heat win in the first 450 race of the night. It was a start-to-finish win, but it still didn’t come easily. The entire field had to return to the gate after a first-turn pile up took out a number of riders including Vince Friese and Justin Bogle. Sexton and Marvin Musquin had been up front when the red flag came out, and they ended up in front once again after the restart. Dylan Ferrandis spend much of the race in third, but eventually came up to pass Musquin for second.

1 Chase Sexton

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Marvin Musquin

4 Malcolm Stewart

5 Justin Brayton

6 Jason Anderson

7 Joey Savatgy

8 Martin Davalos

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 Justin Bogle

11 Cade Clason

12 Adam Enticknap

13 Jeremy Smith

14 Justin Rodbell

15 Aj Catanzaro

16 Scott Champion

17 Vann Martin

18 Deven Raper

19 Nick Schmidt

20 Vince Friese

450 HEAT 2

Justin Barcia and Zach Osborne were up front from the start, but Eli Tomac had an uncharacteristically good start within the top five. He passed Cianciarulo and Tickle to move into third. It turned into a very fast heat with Barcia, Osborne, Tomac, Cianciarulo, Roczen and Webb in the top six. With four laps to go, Cianciarulo repassed Tomac, leaving his teammate to deal with Roczen. In the end, Barcia finished a few bike lengths ahead of Osborne, followed by Cianciarulo, Tomac, Roczen, Webb, Dean Wilson, Aaron Plessinger and Benny Bloss.

1 Justin Barcia

2 Zach Osborne

3 Adam Cianciarulo

4 Eli Tomac

5 Ken Roczen

6 Cooper Webb

7 Dean Wilson

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Benny Bloss

10 Fredrik Noren

11 Brandon Hartranft

12 Carlen Gardner

13 Justin Starling

14 Austin Politelli

15 Joan Cros

16 Ronnie Stewart

17 Theodore Pauli

18 Ludovic Macler

19 Broc Tickle

20 Alex Ray

450 MAIN EVENT

Chase Sexton pulled the holeshot with Cianciarulo and Tomac right behind him. It was intense up front in the early laps, with Osborne, Webb and Musquin all in the top ten, but Anderson, Barcia and Roczen were buried. Barcia and Roczen continued their battle from last week, but now they were fighting for 12th. A few laps into the race, Cianciarulo fell in the notorious sand section dropping back to 14th. A lap later, Chase Sexton fell in almost the same place. He walked off the track favoring his wrist. Suddenly, Tomac had a five second lead over Justin Brayton and Zach Osborne. In the next few maps, the sand claimed Musquin as well. By the halfway point, the race settled down with Tomac ahead of Osborne, Brayton, Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia. For lap after lap, no one could seem to break free, The race between Tomac and Osborne only got tighter, while the rest of the field was shoulder to shoulder. It seemed that making up time was difficult, but making mistakes was easy. With two laps to go, Osborne went down, promoting Ferrandis to second place. The last laps saw Brayton and Cooper Webb battle to the line with Brayton hanging on to third.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Justin Brayton

4 Cooper Webb

5 Ken Roczen

6 Marvin Musquin

7 Malcolm Stewart

8 Jason Anderson

9 Justin Barcia

10 Zach Osborne

11 Dean Wilson

12 Adam Cianciarulo

13 Broc Tickle

14 Kyle Chisholm

15 Vince Friese

16 Aaron Plessinger

17 Brandon Hartranft

18 Alex Ray

19 Benny Bloss

20 Martin Davalos

21 Joey Savatgy

22 Chase Sexton

250E HEAT 1

Star Racing’s Colt Nichols came out of the hole hard to take the lead, while Austin Forkner went down in the first turn. He got up slowly, then went to work, passing several riders a lap. On the third lap, Nichols fell in the sand and allowed Red Bull GasGas rider Michael Mosiman to take the lead. Through the rest of the race, Mosiman held on to win over Nichols, while Forkner passed his way up to fourth, behind

1 Michael Mosiman

2 Colt Nichols

3 Mitchell Oldenburg

4 Austin Forkner

5 Grant Harlan

6 Thomas Do

7 Hunter Sayles

8 Logan Karnow

9 Tj Albright

10 Kevin Moranz

11 Hunter Schlosser

12 Jonah Geistler

13 Alexander Nagy

14 Devin Harriman

15 Lane Shaw

16 Guillaume St-Cyr

17 Max Miller

18 Rene Garcia

19 Maxwell Sanford

250E HEAT 2

This was, perhaps, the calmest race of the evening. Jett Lawrence got in front of Christian Craig at the start, and the two riders simply paced each other throughout the heat. R.J. Hampshire had a more interesting ride as he had to deal with KTM rookie Max Vohland and Jo Shimoda. In the end, RJ got past Vohland and Shimoda rounded out the top five.

1 Jett Lawrence

2 Christian Craig

3 RJ Hampshire

4 Max Vohland

5 Jo Shimoda

6 Joshua Osby

7 John Short

8 Jeremy Hand

9 Joshua Varize

10 Dylan Woodcock

11 Luke Neese

12 Devin Simonson

13 Wilson Fleming

14 Curren Thurman

15 Chad Saultz

16 Austin Cozadd

17 Vincent Murphy

18 Lorenzo Camporese

19 Carter Gordon

250 MAIN EVENT

When the gate dropped for the 250 main, Jett Lawrence pulled a monster holeshot. Forkner was in second within a few turns, but then made a costly mistake, losing several places. Chriatian Craig was in about 10th. RJ Hampshire was in second ahead of Forkner, Colt Nichols and Craig. Hampshire and Forkner then tangled, both hitting the ground and handing second place to Craig. Forkner got up quickly in sixth, but RJ was a lap down before he got going, Subsequently, he fell again, ending his chance at decent comeback. At the halfway mark, Lawrence had over 9 seconds on Craig. Nichols was third and Mosiman was fourth ahead of Shimoda, Forkner and Max Vohland. In the final laps, Lawrence only got faster while Craig began to slow. Nichols passed his teammate in the final laps. Lawrence won with a 10-second lead.

1 Jett Lawrence

2 Colt Nichols

3 Christian Craig

4 Michael Mosiman

5 Jo Shimoda

6 Austin Forkner

7 Mitchell Oldenburg

8 Max Vohland

9 Joshua Osby

10 John Short

11 Thomas Do

12 Jeremy Hand

13 Hunter Sayles

14 Luke Neese

15 Grant Harlan

16 Joshua Varize

17 RJ Hampshire

18 Logan Karnow

19 Dylan Woodcock

20 Devin Simonson

21 Curren Thurman

22 TJ Albright

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Adam Cianciarulo 41.797

2 Chase Sexton 41.904

3 Zach Osborne 41.989

4 Malcolm Stewart 42.125

5 Ken Roczen 42.130

6 Dylan Ferrandis 42.260

7 Eli Tomac 42.415

8 Marvin Musquin 42.422

9 Justin Barcia 42.441

10 Justin Brayton 42.459

11 Cooper Webb 42.663

12 Jason Anderson 42.712

13 Benny Bloss 42.783

14 Joey Savatgy 42.852

15 Dean Wilson 42.911

16 Vince Friese 42.950

17 Aaron Plessinger 43.053

18 Martin Davalos 43.071

19 Broc Tickle 43.361

20 Kyle Chisholm 43.545

21 Brandon Hartranft 43.675

22 Justin Bogle 43.750

23 Fredrik Noren 43.950

24 Adam Enticknap 44.043

25 Alex Ray 44.179

26 Cade Clason 44.416

27 Justin Starling 44.574

28 Aj Catanzaro 44.629

29 Austin Politelli 44.634

30 Jeremy Smith 44.919

31 Carlen Gardner 44.966

32 Justin Rodbell 45.082

33 Ronnie Stewart 45.232

34 Nick Schmidt 45.255

35 Ludovic Macler 45.365

36 Scott Champion 45.467

37 Joan Cros 45.668

38 Deven Raper 45.916

39 Theodore Pauli 46.020

40 Vann Martin 46.101

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Chris Howell 46.295

42 Mason Kerr 46.343

43 Scotty Wennerstrom 46.469

44 Bobby Piazza 46.751

45 Joshua Greco 46.771

46 Carter Stephenson 46.859

47 Aaron Leininger 49.178

250E COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Christian Craig 42.138

2 Colt Nichols 42.151

3 Jett Lawrence 42.290

4 Michael Mosiman 42.744

5 Rj Hampshire 42.747

6 Austin Forkner 42.808

7 Jo Shimoda 42.951

8 Mitchell Oldenburg 43.405

9 Joshua Osby 43.948

10 Thomas Do 44.054

11 Max Vohland 44.353

12 Logan Karnow 44.478

13 Curren Thurman 44.571

14 Hunter Sayles 44.643

15 John Short 44.661

16 Kevin Moranz 44.675

17 Joshua Varize 44.741

18 Grant Harlan 44.825

19 Wilson Fleming 44.856

20 Hunter Schlosser 44.938

21 Jeremy Hand 44.959

22 Max Miller 45.170

23 Luke Neese 45.192

24 Devin Harriman 45.284

25 Devin Simonson 45.422

26 Lane Shaw 45.566

27 Dylan Woodcock 45.790

28 Tj Albright 45.874

29 Lorenzo Camporese 45.936

30 Alexander Nagy 46.056

31 Carter Gordon 46.499

32 Maxwell Sanford 47.096

33 Austin Cozadd 47.144

34 Jonah Geistler 47.183

35 Chad Saultz 47.276

36 Guillaume St-Cyr 47.552

37 Vincent Murphy 48.094

38 Rene Garcia 48.686