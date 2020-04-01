HONDA’S FIRST 2021 MODELS

Honda has released the first of its 2021 models. Among other, returning models, there’s a interesting cross between scooter and ADV bike, then there’s a throwback to the first step-through that gave Honda its start in America. The official press release follows:

American Honda chose April 1 to confirm that the unique, entertaining ADV150 will be brought to the U.S. for the 2021 model year – and they weren’t joking! Already a hit overseas, the model is an unlikely mix of scooter and adventure bike, resulting in an enjoyable, distinctive machine that’s ready for anything, whether it be a lighthearted variation on the campus commute or a trip down the local back road.

With a step-through design, substantial tires and robust Showa suspension, the compact-but-comfortable ADV150 has a rugged look that’s backed up by the powerful-but-efficient engine, a tapered handlebar and optimized frame offering nimble handling. At the same time, practical features like a two-stage adjustable windscreen, under-seat storage and a Smart Key system with built-in theft deterrents mean that it’s easy to live with on a day-to-day basis.

“What do you get when you combine an Africa Twin and a PCX150? We weren’t sure, but we knew it sounded like fun!” laughed Chris Cox, American Honda’s Manager of Experiential Marketing/Public Relations. “Seriously, more than any other powersports manufacturer, Honda has a record of success with fun, unique scooters and small motorcycles, and the ADV150 promises to carry on that tradition.”

ADV150

What exactly is the ADV150? That’s a fair question, given the unique nature of this new model from Honda, the U.S. leader in scooter sales. The answer: It’s a lightweight, compact scooter with adventure-ready features, a crossover model that embraces Honda’s “City Adventure” concept and is positioned for both daily commuting and recreation. Prepared for practical use while still enabling the rider to indulge in opportunities for new experiences, it facilitates smooth urban travel and also back-road exploring. Making the ordinary fun and facilitating the enjoyment of free time, the ADV150 is simply the most versatile scooter on the market.

Pricing: $4,299

Availability: June 2020

Color: Matte Black Metallic

Info

In addition to announcing the ADV150, Honda confirmed the return of several other two-wheel powersports models for the 2021 model year:

C125 SUPER CUB

Since its 2018 U.S. return, the celebrated Super Cub has won fans with its nostalgic look and friendly performance. For 2021, the highest-selling motor vehicle of all time is back for more, proving that even 65 years after its debut, you still meet the nicest people on a Honda.

Pricing: $3,749

Availability: June 2020

Color: Pearl Nebula Red

Info

CRF50F

Based on its popularity (it’s the powersports industry’s number-one 50cc trail bike – by a considerable margin), but also on its features, there’s simply no better choice for introducing kids to motorcycling than the CRF50F. The pocketsize machine is armed with a fun-but-reliable 49cc air-cooled four-stroke engine with an automatic clutch, and its 10-inch wheels and low seat height instill confidence in young riders who are just getting started on collecting lifetimes of motorcycling memories.