HONDA TRANSALP ADVENTURE BIKE–FIRST RIDE: THE WRAP

Last week I got to ride the 2024 Honda Transalp 750 for the first time. Honda invited me to ride the bike on the PA Wilds BDR-X route. In case you don’t already know about Backroads Discovery Routes, this is the perfect means to make epic rides accessible to virtually anyone. BDR is a non-profit organization that posts track logs and resources for dirt rides all over America. There are over a dozen point-to-point rides posted with gas stops and mileages all figured out. There are also a few loops that begin and end in the same location. These are called BDR-X routes, and PA Wilds is one of those. It wasn’t quite the alps, but we did it in October and got the very best that autumn in Pennsylvania has to offer.

The Transalp is an adventure bike that’s all about the price: it has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $9999. That’s actually less than the CRF450RL dual-sport bike. It’s still a 749cc parallel twin that puts out around 80 horsepower and offers a number of electronic riding aides. It’s the type of bike that you ride to your adventure and then ride home afterward.

It has an inline two-cylinder motor with a single overhead cam, using Honda’s Unicam configuration. The crank pins are offset at 270 degrees for the purpose of providing an uneven V-twin-like pulse. The suspension is Showa with adjustable preload and just under 8 inches of travel. What really sets the Transalp apart from other adventure bikes in this price range is its electronic portfolio. The bike has four predetermined “ride modes.” A handlebar switch allows you to cycle through Standard, Sport, Rain and Gravel settings. Each has its own levels of power output, traction control, engine braking and anti-lock braking. In addition to those four settings, there’s a user defined position where you set your own values. The power setting doesn’t actually adjust peak power as much as throttle sensitivity. Traction control has five levels to choose from, engine braking has four and there are three ways to set ABS; road, off-road and off. Even when turned off, front wheel anti-lock remains active.

Even without any of the electronic aides in play, the Transalp has a smooth power delivery that starts just above idle. At super low speed, the bike doesn’t chug or stall. It has excellent torque and is perfectly happy running at low rpm for long stretches. Then, when the road straightens out, it has plenty of power all the way up to over 10,000 rpm. To dirt bike guys, the Transalp might as well be a top-fuel dragster. It has all the power that you would ever need off-road. By street-bike standards, though, it’s actually pretty modest. A 750 sport bike has a peak output around 40 horsepower greater and revs a good 3000 rpm higher. No one wants that in the dirt.



With such an even, smooth power delivery, the need for any electronic means to control it, frankly, isn’t that big a deal for even an intermediate rider.The best setting for most situations is to go into the user-defined settings and turn power up, traction control down and anti-lock braking off. Toning down the throttle sensitivity is only useful in rolling loose rocks, but the Honda has such a pleasant nature that you might not even notice. Traction control is a more complicated subject. It’s primarily designed to keep inexperienced riders out of trouble. In its most aggressive state it makes the motor stumble any time it senses wheelspin. That’s useful on wet pavement, but can actually cause you to lose valuable momentum off-road. If you turn it down to one third power, it’s more effective. In that setting it will actually let you drift the rear end slightly. If you turn it off,it resets if you turn off the key. It needs to be set up again every time you restart. Same goes for turning off the rear wheel antilock.



One electronic feature that Honda couldn’t offer in this price range was suspension adjustability. The Showa suspension is what it is, with only preload adjustment. It’s actually very good for low-speed rock sections. It’s cushy and doesn’t do anything weird. When you get on fast roads around 40 mph, you have to keep your eyes open. If there’s a big ditch or a rut, the Honda will take it, but it’s not pretty.

Our bike was equipped with non-stock tires: Bridgestone Battlax Adventurecross, front and rear. It also had Honda’s accessory skid plate and engine guards. To come in at the price, the Transalp is basically stripped and you have to make it a little more dirt worthy on your own. For more on the Transalp, pick up the January, 2024 pint edition of Dirt Bike.

