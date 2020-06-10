HONDA RELEASES 2021 CRF250R, CRF250RX & MORE

Honda’s 2021 CRF250R, CRF250RX and CRF150R have arrived. Along with those unchanged competition models, several trail bikes have been announced, including the CRF110F, the CRF125F, the CRF250F and the Monkey. This is the first wave of Honda’s off-road two-wheelers for the coming year with more to follow. Honda’s official press release is below:

American Honda today confirmed the return of a varied array of powersports products, including three models from the advanced CRF Performance line, the entire CRF Trail family (the CRF50F was announced in April) and the ageless Monkey miniMOTO machine.

“We’re pleased to confirm the return of these 2021 models, all of which have been successful in terms of both performance and sales,” said Chris Cox, American Honda’s Manager of Experiential Marketing/Public Relations. “The CRF250R, CRF250RX and CRF150R routinely earn wins and titles in competition, while the CRF250F, CRF125F and CRF110F continue to attract throngs of new riders to off-road motorcycling. Meanwhile, the fun-loving Monkey has proven to be yet another hit in Honda’s unique and admired miniMOTO lineup. I’m confident that customers will share our enthusiasm as we welcome these models back.”

CRF250R

The machine that took Phoenix Racing Honda rider Kyle Peters to the 2020 AMA Arenacross title returns for the 2021 model year, with strong power across the rev range and a low-center-of-gravity chassis layout that delivers nimble, stable handling. The CRF250R has also performed well in the 2020 AMA Supercross series, where GEICO Honda rider Chase Sexton leads the 250SX East title chase through the first six rounds.

• Pricing: $7,999



2021 HONDA CRF250RXCRF250RX

Campaigned in national championship off-road racing by JCR Honda’s Tarah Gieger, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jonathan Johnson and SLR Honda’s Tallon LaFountaine, the CRF250RX features closed-course off-road-focused components like a large fuel tank, aluminum side stand and 18-inch rear wheel. It also has off-road-specific engine mapping and suspension settings, making it ideal for specialties like woods racing, desert racing, off-road grand prix competition and trail riding in legal off-road areas.

• Pricing: $8,399

CRF150R / CRF150R Big Wheel

Honda’s smallest motocrosser is available in both standard and Big Wheel versions (the latter targeted to suit taller riders, offering larger wheels, a higher seat and additional rear-suspension travel). The powersports industry’s top-selling mini motocrosser, the CRF150R has a Unicam® four-stroke engine—unique in the mini MX world—that delivers smooth, ample torque across the rev range. The Showa® suspension components comprise a 37mm inverted fork and a Pro-Link® rear-suspension system with a single Showa shock.

• Pricing

◦ CRF150R: $5,199

◦ CRF150R Big Wheel: $5,399



CRF250F

An incredibly versatile trail bike, the CRF250F can take riders from their first time on dirt to tackling challenging terrain. The flagship of Honda’s CRF Trail line features Keihin electronically controlled fuel injection and is year-round off-road legal in all 50 states. Its SOHC long-stroke, air-cooled engine delivers smooth acceleration and excellent rear-wheel hookup, and its perimeter steel frame and Showa suspension offer confidence-inspiring handling and a compliant ride in varied terrain. Add it all up and the result is a fun-but-capable trail bike that’s ready for just about anything—and any rider.

• Pricing: $4,699



CRF125F / CRF125F Big Wheel

The midsize CRF125F trail bike is available in two versions—standard and Big Wheel, the latter accommodating taller riders with larger front and rear wheels, longer-travel suspension and a higher seat. With their fun performance and looks that mimic those of the CRF Performance line, both versions of the CRF125F promise years of recreational trail-riding enjoyment, and with clean-running Keihin electronic fuel injection, both boast 50-state 12-month off-road legality.

• Pricing

◦ CRF125F: $3,199

◦ CRF125F Big Wheel: $3,599

CRF110F

With its proven durability and new-rider-friendly performance, the CRF110F is the powersports industry’s top-selling off-road motorcycle, and it’s no wonder: This model perfectly encapsulates Honda’s proud heritage—extending back nearly four decades to the legendary XR75—of four-stroke trail bikes that are kid-sized but full-featured. In the modern era, that means clean-running Keihin fuel injection and 50-state year-round off-road legality, as well as a clutch-less four-speed semi-automatic transmission and push-button electric start. The CRF110F is sure to continue delivering smiles long after riding skills develop, so there’s no telling where it could take generations of youngsters.

• Pricing: $2,499



Monkey

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this model year, the legendary Monkey oozes history and tradition, having originally been produced in 1961 for Tama Tech, a Honda-owned amusement park in Japan. But while this miniMOTO bike’s looks and spirit are faithful to the Monkey’s earliest concept of making mobility fun, its modern iteration touts convenient features that help it perform well and run reliably, which explains why it’s a hit with both nostalgic customers seeking a trip down memory lane, and a new generation of enthusiasts.

• Pricing

◦ Monkey: $3,999

◦ Monkey ABS: $4,199

• Colors: Pearl Nebula Red, Pearl Glittering Blue