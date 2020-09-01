HONDA CRF478X: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

The Honda CRF450X is one of the all-time greats with a legacy of Baja success as well as a history of being an excellent trail bike. Before the redesign of 2019, it went unchanged for years creating a big inventory of bikes on the used market. Here’s an example of a Craigslist CRF450X that was reborn as a friendly giant.

Any hit list of items that need attention on a used Honda CRF450X should address these issues:

The IMS oversized tank gives the bike more fuel capacity than the OEM unit and is clear so you can see how much gas you have just by looking at the tank.

The engine was completely rebuilt internally using a kit from Wrench Rabbit and a big-bore cylinder kit from Cylinder Works.

Race Tech rebuilt both ends of our CRF478X, replacing all the oil, seals and bushings. Race Tech’s patented Gold Valve system was also installed with new springs.

A UFO direct-OEM complete plastic replacement kit comes with everything needed to freshen up the bike in the original OEM color configuration.

Dunlop AT81 tires are specifically designed for off-road use with a tread pattern and rubber compound that work well on a variety of terrain.

FMF’s 4.1 stainless steel and aluminum complete exhaust system features FMF’s RCT head pipe with an aluminum muffler equipped with a removable Forestry Service-approved spark arrestor.

MotoSeat covers are constructed of a rubberized material for traction in all conditions. The rubber is UV-protected and double-stitched for durability.