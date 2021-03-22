HONDA CRF450RX: OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

The Honda CRF450RX is the off-road version of the CRF450R motocross bike. Most years, off-road bikes are given second-class citizen status, waiting to get the latest updates a year after they come to the motocross world. That’s not the case here. The 2021 CRF450RX is based on the “R” that arrived with an all-new engine and chasses this year. The RX has the same motor and suspension components, but with softer settings both in the motor and suspension departments. Check it out in the latest episode in the Dirt Bike off-road video series.

