HONDA CRF450RX: OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

The Honda CRF450RX is the off-road version of the CRF450R motocross bike. Most years, off-road bikes are given second-class citizen status, waiting to get the latest updates a year after they come to the motocross world. That’s not the case here. The 2021 CRF450RX is based on the “R” that arrived with an all-new engine and chasses this year. The RX has the same motor and suspension components, but with softer settings both in the motor and suspension departments. Check it out in the latest episode in the Dirt Bike off-road video series.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- LIGHTEST HONDA CR125 EVER BUILT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- BODY PROTECTION: LEATT HERITAGE VIDEO SERIES EPISODE THREE
- 2021 TM300 EXTREME ENDURO BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- HONDA’S 2022 CRF450 LINE ANNOUNCED
- KTM 300XC SLOVAKIAN EDITION PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- NECK BRACES : LEATT HERITAGE VIDEO SERIES
- CONNOR PENHALL CUSTOM 2-STROKE SPEEDWAY BIKE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- MOOSE SPRING COLLECTION
- 2021 NGPC ROUND 2: THE DEFENDING CHAMPS GET IT DONE
- BLAKE “BILKO” WILLIAMS 2001 PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI KX125 REPLICA BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
Comments are closed.