HONDA CRF450RWE: YEAR ’21 VIDEO SERIES

The 2021 Honda CRF450RWE is a race replica built to capitalize on the success of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Some people assume that it’s all about cosmetics, but the Honda has a lot more, including a hand-ported cylinder head, a Yoshimura titanium full exhaust system and Ti Nitride coatings for the suspension components. Check it out in this episode of the Dirt Bike Year ’21 Video Series.

