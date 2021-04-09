HONDA CRF450RWE: YEAR ’21 VIDEO SERIES

The 2021 Honda CRF450RWE is a race replica built to capitalize on the success of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Some people assume that it’s all about cosmetics, but the Honda has a lot more, including a hand-ported cylinder head, a Yoshimura titanium full exhaust system and Ti Nitride coatings for the suspension components. Check it out in this episode of the Dirt Bike Year ’21 Video Series.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>