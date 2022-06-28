HONDA CR500 PROJECT UPDATE BY MXREVIVAL: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we get an update on our “Ping King” 1990 Honda CR500 project being done by mXrevival. Charles tells everyone in his own words below about the latest progress and he even has a couple videos at the bottom of this post showing the actual process of restoring this beast. We can’t wait to see this project finished !
If you like carbon fiber… You’ll be seeing a few hand made, one-off pieces of it on Ping King as the build marches forward.
Here’s a preview of some other vapor blasted CR500 bits, so stay tuned to see this swingarm fully restored & buttoned up back inside Ping Kings gorgeous factory white frame.
If you like to wrench too, make sure to check out the mXrevival YouTube channel for start-to-finish how-to videos on these exact restoration topics in today’s Two Stroke Tuesday!
