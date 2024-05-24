HONDA ANNOUNCES 2025 MX & OFF-ROAD BIKES

Honda has revealed its entire line of full-size competition bikes for the 2025 model year and all of them have significant changes that start with completely redesigned frames. On the list is one new model: the CRF250RWE. Additionally, Honda has revealed most of its mini, trail bike and dual-sport models. The official Honda press release follows.

Two weeks after Jett Lawrence’s securing of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, and the day before he kicks off his defense of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Southern California’s Fox Raceway, American Honda announced its entire line of 2025 CRF Performance and CRF Trail dirt bikes.

Honda’s legendary CRF450R and CRF250R motocrossers have received extensive updates for 2025, based in part on development input from Team Honda HRC riders Jett and Hunter Lawrence. Revisions to these models’ chasses result in optimized rigidity for a comfortable ride while maintaining precise handling, and engine updates result in strong but controllable power. These same updates are carried over to the closed-course off-road-focused CRF450RX and CRF250RX, as well as the premium-level CRF450RWE. And new for 2025, Honda is offering a 250 in the premium trim option—the CRF250RWE, based on the factory machines of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas.

“At Honda, the R&D processes of our production machines and our factory race bikes are closely intertwined,” said Colin Miller, Assistant Manager of Public Relations at American Honda. “Over the past year and a half, Team Honda HRC has dominated in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, and the progress in that realm has both benefited from and contributed to the development of our production CRF Performance motocrossers. For 2025, the CRF450R, CRF450RWE, CRF250R and all-new CRF250RWE are more capable than ever, and those advances also carry over to the CRF450RX and CRF250RX closed-course off-roaders. As we celebrate Jett Lawrence’s AMA Supercross crown, and on the eve of his AMA Pro Motocross title defense, we’re happy to unveil our 2025 dirt-bike lineup with our fans and customers. With the updates made to these models, and the important contributions of our race team, Honda’s off-road success promises to continue.”

Other models included in the announcement are the off-road-ready CRF450X (the winningest model in Baja 1000 history) and the CRF450RL dual-sport bike, as well as the CRF150R motocrosser. Also returning for 2025 is the entire CRF Trail family, including the CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F and CRF50F—a lineup that has welcomed legions of new riders to the world of dirt-bike riding.

The 2025 CRF motocross models will be displayed in Honda’s vendor booth during tomorrow’s Honda Fox Raceway National Motocross round in Southern California.

CRF450R

Motocross continues to evolve with new techniques and riding styles that enable riders to push the sport to new heights. Matching that evolution, the 2025 CRF450R makes important strides in handling characteristics, power delivery and suspension performance that allow riders to perform at their best, even when the track is at its worst. Several years in the making, this new model integrates input from factory HRC riders like Jett and Hunter Lawrence and five-time MXGP world champion Tim Gajser, as well as professional test riders. Many of its features have been developed and used in competition, during Jett Lawrence’s perfect 2023 Pro Motocross season, his 2023 450 SuperMotocross championship, and his 2024 450 Supercross title. But this bike isn’t just for the pros; Honda’s engineers also considered feedback from customers and leading motocross media to deliver the most comprehensive package of performance and rideability to date.

Color: Red

MSRP: $9,699

Available: August

CRF450RWE

A purpose-built race weapon, the 2025 CRF450RWE is for riders seeking the ultimate motocross machine. Inspired by the factory Honda HRC machines of Jett and Hunter Lawrence, this special version (the “WE” stands for Works Edition) features a long list of component upgrades that are championship-proven in the AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross series. In addition to the top-shelf componentry, the RWE also benefits from the chassis, suspension and engine advancements of the 2025 CRF450R platform, further improving its ride quality, handling and power delivery. From the top step of the podium, straight to the showroom floor, the CRF450RWE is a testament to Honda’s continued race-driven innovation.

Color: Red

MSRP: $12,599

Available: November

CRF450RX

From NGPC to WORCS and GNCC, closed-course off-road racing requires a high level of versatility from both rider and machine. The CRF450RX is designed and developed to deliver just that, with motocross-inspired engine and chassis performance and off-road-focused features like dedicated ECU and suspension settings, an 18-inch rear wheel, an aluminum side stand, a large 2.1-gallon fuel tank and hand guards. For 2025, the CRF450RX benefits from the same chassis, engine and suspension updates as its motocross relative, the CRF450R. These advancements enhance handling characteristics, with greater stability and comfort—especially in rough terrain. The CRF450RX’s race-winning pedigree and legendary reliability are continuously proven in the toughest conditions by teams like SLR Honda, Phoenix Racing Honda and JCR Honda.

Color: Red

MSRP: $9,999

Available: August

CRF250R

After winning the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship and both regions of the AMA Supercross 250 Championship at the hands of Jett and Hunter Lawrence, the CRF250R is not resting on its laurels for the 2025 model year. Constant refinement is required to compete at the highest level, as riders and tracks continue to demand more from the machines. For 2025, the CRF250R takes another step forward in its evolution, with advancements to its chassis, suspension and engine. The combination of improved stability, greater comfort and refined power characteristics translates to faster laps and a confidence-inspiring ride. From young, aspiring racers, all the way to those in the professional ranks, the CRF250R performs at every level.

Color: Red

MSRP: $8,299

Available: July

CRF250RWE

An all-new model for the 2025 model year, the CRF250RWE brings the premium componentry used by Team Honda HRC to the quarter-liter category for the first time. Inspired by the factory race bikes of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas, this special edition offers high-level performance right out of the box, with a wide range of race-proven upgrades. Plus, with the platform-wide chassis, suspension and engine updates for the 2025 model year, the CRF250RWE represents Honda’s most advanced 250cc motocross bike to date.

Color: Red

MSRP: $10,599

Available: September

CRF250RX

From the high-speed tracks of the WORCS and NGPC series to tight, wooded GNCC and enduro courses, the CRF250RX is designed to thrive in closed-course off-road competition. A close relative of the motocross-focused CRF250R, the RX benefits from off-road-specific features and settings that maximize versatility and performance across a wide range of terrain. For the 2025 model year, it receives the same chassis, suspension and engine updates as its motocross counterpart, achieving greater stability, comfort and power delivery. Trusted by teams like Phoenix Racing Honda and SLR Honda, the CRF250RX continues to be a potent podium contender at off-road races across the country, having earned the 2023 NGPC Pro II title at the hands of Kade Tinkler-Walker.

Color: Red

MSRP: $8,699

Available: August

CRF450X

Known both for being bulletproof and for performing at a high level, Honda’s CRF450X—developed with extensive input from off-road legend Johnny Campbell—is the winningest motorcycle ever in the Baja 1000, with an incredible 16 victories in the grueling off-road event. As if that weren’t enough, the iconic model is also an excellent trail machine, thanks in part to its 50-state year-round off-road-legal status, plus off-road-appropriate features like a side stand, 18-inch rear wheel, headlight, sealed chain and six-speed transmission. It’s an impressive combination of attributes, confirming the unmatched versatility of the CRF450X.

Color: Red

MSRP: $8,699

Available: June

CRF450RL

Distilled to its fundamental elements, dual-sport riding comprises linking together trails via sections of road. Enter the CRF450RL, which performs admirably both in the dirt and on the tarmac. Based on the legendary CRF450 Performance off-road platform (including a 449cc Unicam® engine, twin-spar aluminum frame and premium, long-travel suspension), but with street-legal features like a quiet muffler, a vibration-damping urethane-injected swingarm and a wide-ratio six-speed transmission, this is the quintessential on/off-road machine. Throw in Honda’s legendary durability, and there’s little wonder that the CRF450RL has made a name for itself in the dual-sport world.

Color: Red

MSRP: $10,099

Available: August

CRF150R

The smallest machine in Honda’s CRF Performance lineup, the CRF150R is nonetheless big on performance, making it an effective entry point for young, aspiring motocrossers. It boasts many of the same features found on Honda’s full-size motocross bikes, including Showa® suspension (an inverted fork and a single shock mated to a Pro-Link® rear system), and a Unicam® four-stroke engine that is unique in the mini MX world, delivering a strong but smooth spread of power across the rev range. This scaled-down motocrosser is available in both standard and Big Wheel versions—the latter being a great choice for taller riders, thanks to its larger wheels, higher seat and additional rear-suspension travel.

Color: Red

MSRP

CRF150R: $5,399

CRF150R Big Wheel: $5,599

Available: August

CRF250F

With sharp styling that’s inspired by the industry-leading CRF Performance line, but in a friendly, trail-focused package that’s year-round off-road-legal in all 50 states, the CRF250F has reliable performances that is suitable for a wide variety of riders—from first-timers exploring the world of off-road recreation to experienced enthusiasts navigating technical trails. The CRF250F boasts smooth power across a wide powerband, thanks in part to its clean-running, electronically controlled fuel injection, and the Showa suspension maintains a comfortable, controlled ride across varied terrain.

Color: Red

MSRP: $4,999

Available: August

CRF125F

As a kind of midpoint in Honda’s CRF Trail lineup, the CRF125F is incredibly versatile—a confidence-inspiring, reliable, long-running machine that’s well-suited to young off-roaders, first-time trail riders, and even some more experienced enthusiasts, making for enjoyable outings with friends and family. Available in both standard and Big Wheel configurations, the CRF125F is also 50-state off-road legal, providing access to trails across the country.

Color: Red

MSRP

CRF125F: $3,499

CRF125F Big Wheel: $3,899

Available: July

CRF110F

How popular is the CRF110F? Simply put, it’s the powersports industry’s top-selling dirt bike, a model that has welcomed legions of new riders to the world of motorcycling. The reasons are clear when the features and benefits are considered: The CRF110F is approachable, reliable and performs well, with an automatic clutch, a low seat height and push-button electric start, allowing young riders to keep their focus on the trail. With clean-running fuel injection for low maintenance, and 50-state off-road-legal status, the CRF110F is dependable and versatile, and it’s available in both Red and White.

Color: Red

MSRP: $2,699

Available: August

CRF50F

Being a kid is the best, especially when there’s a CRF50F in the garage. Small in size, it’s the ideal first motorcycle for the next generation, delivering a smooth ride thanks to its single shock and an inverted fork; and controllable power thanks to its reliable 49cc air-cooled four-stroke engine. With the model’s automatic clutch and a low seat height, riders can focus on the basics, while parents and guardians can bank on its unparalleled dependability, plus the fact that it has year-round off-road-legal status in all 50 states. Add it all up, and there’s no wonder the CRF50F is the powersports industry’s best-selling 50-class trailbike.

Color: Red

MSRP: $1,799

Available: June