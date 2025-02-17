HISTORY IS MADE at Big Buck GNCC! XC2 Racers Sweep Podium

The 2025 Big Buck GNCC, held on February 15-16 in Union, South Carolina, marked the thrilling kickoff of the 50th anniversary of the Grand National Cross Country Series. Riders faced a challenging course featuring tight woods, open fields, creek crossings, and hill climbs, testing their endurance and skill. Emerging victorious in the season opener was Nicholas DeFeo from Myrtle Beach, SC, riding a Kawasaki in the XC2 class. He was followed by Josh Toth of Winstead, CT, also on a Kawasaki, and Australia’s Angus Riordan on a KTM, rounding out the podium with the first-ever XC2 overall podium.

Top Ten Overall Results GNCC Big Buck:

1. Nicholas DeFeo XC2 (Myrtle Beach, SC) – Kawasaki

2. Josh Toth XC2 (Winstead, CT) – Kawasaki

3. Angus Riordan XC2 (Australia) – KTM

4. Ben Kelley XC1 (Harwinton, CT) – KTM

5. Joseph R. Cunningham 250 A (Murray City, OH) – Honda

6. Gavin J. Simon 250 A (Donalds, SC) – Husqvarna

7. Lyndon Snodgrass XC1 (Australia) – Husqvarna

8. Grant Davis XC2 (Meshoppen, PA) – KTM

9. Cody J. Barnes XC2 (Sterling, IL) – Honda

10. Michael Witkowski XC1 (North Liberty, IN) – Honda

Brought to you by FXR Racing: https://fxrracing.com/