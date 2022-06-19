HIGH POINT RACEWAY: 2022 PRO MOTOCROSS RESULTS

High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris Pennsylvania hosted the fourth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series on Father’s Day weekend. The 250 and 450 classes have had very different themes so far, but both have had drama and action. In the 450 class, we’ve seen a different overall winner in each race. In the 250, it’s been the same one: Jett Lawrence, although he wins in a different way each time. This weekend continued that pattern. For full coverage of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, click here.

In the 450 class, the first moto was a complete Chase Sexton blow out. He got the holeshot and walked away from everyone. The race behind him went down to the end. Jason Anderson looked like the best of the rest until he went down, allowing Eli Tomac into second place. In the second moto, Sexton couldn’t quite repeat his first moto dominance. It was none other than Ryan Dungey who pulled the holeshot, although he eventually surrendered the top spots to Ken Roczen and Sexton. But Eli Tomac was he fastest man on the track. He passed all of them and won both the moto and the overall.

450 CLASS OVERALL RESULTS

1 Eli Tomac 2 1
2 Chase Sexton 1 2
3 Jason Anderson 3 5
4 Ken Roczen 7 3
5 Ryan Dungey 6 4
6 Justin Barcia 4 7
7 Joseph Savatgy 5 8
8 Christian Craig 8 6
9 Garrett Marchbanks 10 10
10 Shane McElrath 13 9
11 Brandon Hartranft 12 12
12 Benny Bloss 11 13
13 Aaron Plessinger 9 15
14 Alex Martin 15 11
15 Marshal Weltin 16 14
16 Justin Rodbell 14 18
17 Henry Miller 19 16
18 Chris Canning 20 17
19 Tyler Stepek 17 20
20 Vincent Luhovey 18 22
21 Grant Harlan 21 19
22 Jeremy Hand 22 23
23 Jeremy Smith 23 24
24 Cullin Park 27 21
25 Jeffrey Walker 25 27
26 Jerry Robin 28 25
27 Ricci Randanella 26 29
28 Kevin Moranz 30 26
29 Bryton Carroll 29 31
30 Timothy Crosby 32 30
31 Bryson Gardner 24 38
32 Trevor Schmidt 31 32
33 Bryce Hansen 36 28
34 Rob Windt 34 33
35 Matthew Burkeen 38 34
36 Rody Schroyer 37 35
37 Jackson Gray 35 37
38 Robert Piazza 33 40
39 Dylan Kirchner 39 36
40 Antonio Cairoli 40 39

In the 250 class, the first moto looked like it might go to Michael Mosiman, who hunted down early leader Seth Hammaker and took over. He fell on lap eight, though, and struggled to regain his form afterward. Hunter Lawrence took over and kept the lead all the way home. In round two, we were treated to an incredible brother vs brother battle courtesy of Jett and Hunter Lawrence. It lasted the entire race. Jett ended up on top this time, and that gave him the overall, although the two of them equaled each other in points.

250 CLASS OVERALL RESULTS

1 Jett Lawrence 2 1
2 Hunter Lawrence 1 2
3 Jo Shimoda 3 5
4 Michael Mosiman 5 4
5 Justin Cooper 8 3
6 Seth Hammaker 4 6
7 RJ Hampshire 7 7
8 Max Vohland 6 9
9 Pierce Brown 10 10
10 Nate Thrasher 9 11
11 Stilez Robertson 14 8
12 Levi Kitchen 15 12
13 Nicholas Romano 13 14
14 Matthew Leblanc 12 15
15 Josiah Natzke 11 16
16 Derek Kelley 22 13
17 Joshua Varize 16 24
18 Chris Prebula 23 17
19 Derek Drake 17 23
20 Max Miller 25 18
21 Brandon Ray 20 19
22 Lance Kobusch 19 20
23 Preston Kilroy 18 22
24 Zack Williams 21 21
25 Maxwell Sanford 27 25
26 Thomas Welch 26 27
27 Carter Biese 28 28
28 Steve Roman 29 30
29 Lawrence Fortin 36 26
30 Slade Smith 32 31
31 Joseph Tait 30 33
32 Jack Rogers 24 39
33 Tommy Rios 38 29
34 Cory Carsten 35 34
35 Noah Willbrandt 34 38
36 Hunter Sayles 37 37
37 D Leatherman 40 36
38 Brock Papi 39 40
39 Luca Marsalisi 31
40 Cole Harkins 32
41 Jesse Flock 33
42 J Harrington 35

 

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW