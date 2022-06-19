HIGH POINT RACEWAY: 2022 PRO MOTOCROSS RESULTS

High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris Pennsylvania hosted the fourth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series on Father’s Day weekend. The 250 and 450 classes have had very different themes so far, but both have had drama and action. In the 450 class, we’ve seen a different overall winner in each race. In the 250, it’s been the same one: Jett Lawrence, although he wins in a different way each time. This weekend continued that pattern. For full coverage of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, click here.
In the 450 class, the first moto was a complete Chase Sexton blow out. He got the holeshot and walked away from everyone. The race behind him went down to the end. Jason Anderson looked like the best of the rest until he went down, allowing Eli Tomac into second place. In the second moto, Sexton couldn’t quite repeat his first moto dominance. It was none other than Ryan Dungey who pulled the holeshot, although he eventually surrendered the top spots to Ken Roczen and Sexton. But Eli Tomac was he fastest man on the track. He passed all of them and won both the moto and the overall.
450 CLASS OVERALL RESULTS
|1
|Eli Tomac
|2
|1
|2
|Chase Sexton
|1
|2
|3
|Jason Anderson
|3
|5
|4
|Ken Roczen
|7
|3
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|6
|4
|6
|Justin Barcia
|4
|7
|7
|Joseph Savatgy
|5
|8
|8
|Christian Craig
|8
|6
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|10
|10
|10
|Shane McElrath
|13
|9
|11
|Brandon Hartranft
|12
|12
|12
|Benny Bloss
|11
|13
|13
|Aaron Plessinger
|9
|15
|14
|Alex Martin
|15
|11
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|16
|14
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|14
|18
|17
|Henry Miller
|19
|16
|18
|Chris Canning
|20
|17
|19
|Tyler Stepek
|17
|20
|20
|Vincent Luhovey
|18
|22
|21
|Grant Harlan
|21
|19
|22
|Jeremy Hand
|22
|23
|23
|Jeremy Smith
|23
|24
|24
|Cullin Park
|27
|21
|25
|Jeffrey Walker
|25
|27
|26
|Jerry Robin
|28
|25
|27
|Ricci Randanella
|26
|29
|28
|Kevin Moranz
|30
|26
|29
|Bryton Carroll
|29
|31
|30
|Timothy Crosby
|32
|30
|31
|Bryson Gardner
|24
|38
|32
|Trevor Schmidt
|31
|32
|33
|Bryce Hansen
|36
|28
|34
|Rob Windt
|34
|33
|35
|Matthew Burkeen
|38
|34
|36
|Rody Schroyer
|37
|35
|37
|Jackson Gray
|35
|37
|38
|Robert Piazza
|33
|40
|39
|Dylan Kirchner
|39
|36
|40
|Antonio Cairoli
|40
|39
In the 250 class, the first moto looked like it might go to Michael Mosiman, who hunted down early leader Seth Hammaker and took over. He fell on lap eight, though, and struggled to regain his form afterward. Hunter Lawrence took over and kept the lead all the way home. In round two, we were treated to an incredible brother vs brother battle courtesy of Jett and Hunter Lawrence. It lasted the entire race. Jett ended up on top this time, and that gave him the overall, although the two of them equaled each other in points.
250 CLASS OVERALL RESULTS
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|2
|1
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|1
|2
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|3
|5
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|5
|4
|5
|Justin Cooper
|8
|3
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|4
|6
|7
|RJ Hampshire
|7
|7
|8
|Max Vohland
|6
|9
|9
|Pierce Brown
|10
|10
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|9
|11
|11
|Stilez Robertson
|14
|8
|12
|Levi Kitchen
|15
|12
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|13
|14
|14
|Matthew Leblanc
|12
|15
|15
|Josiah Natzke
|11
|16
|16
|Derek Kelley
|22
|13
|17
|Joshua Varize
|16
|24
|18
|Chris Prebula
|23
|17
|19
|Derek Drake
|17
|23
|20
|Max Miller
|25
|18
|21
|Brandon Ray
|20
|19
|22
|Lance Kobusch
|19
|20
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|18
|22
|24
|Zack Williams
|21
|21
|25
|Maxwell Sanford
|27
|25
|26
|Thomas Welch
|26
|27
|27
|Carter Biese
|28
|28
|28
|Steve Roman
|29
|30
|29
|Lawrence Fortin
|36
|26
|30
|Slade Smith
|32
|31
|31
|Joseph Tait
|30
|33
|32
|Jack Rogers
|24
|39
|33
|Tommy Rios
|38
|29
|34
|Cory Carsten
|35
|34
|35
|Noah Willbrandt
|34
|38
|36
|Hunter Sayles
|37
|37
|37
|D Leatherman
|40
|36
|38
|Brock Papi
|39
|40
|39
|Luca Marsalisi
|31
|40
|Cole Harkins
|32
|41
|Jesse Flock
|33
|42
|J Harrington
|35
Comments are closed.