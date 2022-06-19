HIGH POINT RACEWAY: 2022 PRO MOTOCROSS RESULTS

High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris Pennsylvania hosted the fourth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series on Father’s Day weekend. The 250 and 450 classes have had very different themes so far, but both have had drama and action. In the 450 class, we’ve seen a different overall winner in each race. In the 250, it’s been the same one: Jett Lawrence, although he wins in a different way each time. This weekend continued that pattern. For full coverage of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, click here.

In the 450 class, the first moto was a complete Chase Sexton blow out. He got the holeshot and walked away from everyone. The race behind him went down to the end. Jason Anderson looked like the best of the rest until he went down, allowing Eli Tomac into second place. In the second moto, Sexton couldn’t quite repeat his first moto dominance. It was none other than Ryan Dungey who pulled the holeshot, although he eventually surrendered the top spots to Ken Roczen and Sexton. But Eli Tomac was he fastest man on the track. He passed all of them and won both the moto and the overall.

450 CLASS OVERALL RESULTS

1 Eli Tomac 2 1 2 Chase Sexton 1 2 3 Jason Anderson 3 5 4 Ken Roczen 7 3 5 Ryan Dungey 6 4 6 Justin Barcia 4 7 7 Joseph Savatgy 5 8 8 Christian Craig 8 6 9 Garrett Marchbanks 10 10 10 Shane McElrath 13 9 11 Brandon Hartranft 12 12 12 Benny Bloss 11 13 13 Aaron Plessinger 9 15 14 Alex Martin 15 11 15 Marshal Weltin 16 14 16 Justin Rodbell 14 18 17 Henry Miller 19 16 18 Chris Canning 20 17 19 Tyler Stepek 17 20 20 Vincent Luhovey 18 22 21 Grant Harlan 21 19 22 Jeremy Hand 22 23 23 Jeremy Smith 23 24 24 Cullin Park 27 21 25 Jeffrey Walker 25 27 26 Jerry Robin 28 25 27 Ricci Randanella 26 29 28 Kevin Moranz 30 26 29 Bryton Carroll 29 31 30 Timothy Crosby 32 30 31 Bryson Gardner 24 38 32 Trevor Schmidt 31 32 33 Bryce Hansen 36 28 34 Rob Windt 34 33 35 Matthew Burkeen 38 34 36 Rody Schroyer 37 35 37 Jackson Gray 35 37 38 Robert Piazza 33 40 39 Dylan Kirchner 39 36 40 Antonio Cairoli 40 39

In the 250 class, the first moto looked like it might go to Michael Mosiman, who hunted down early leader Seth Hammaker and took over. He fell on lap eight, though, and struggled to regain his form afterward. Hunter Lawrence took over and kept the lead all the way home. In round two, we were treated to an incredible brother vs brother battle courtesy of Jett and Hunter Lawrence. It lasted the entire race. Jett ended up on top this time, and that gave him the overall, although the two of them equaled each other in points.

250 CLASS OVERALL RESULTS