HAMPSHIRE AND CIANCIARULO ON TOP AT RED BUD TWO

RJ Hampshire comes out swinging at Red Bud Two’s national, taking his first overall victory since Budds Creek in 2018, while Adam Cianciarulo claimed his first career moto and overall victories all in a day’s work. 250 class championship contenders Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis shared some misfortune today, where Ferrandis was left with 5-2 moto scores and Martin with 11-1 in the motos. Shane McElrath had very similar scores to Martin, just reversed, by going 1-10 on the day, but still good enough to edge the points leader off the overall podium. It was a similar story for the 450 class riders, where Adam Cianciarulo came in with a 1-3, Blake Baggett a 6-1 and Zach Osborne finished off the double header going 4-2. Full 250 and 450 class overall results are below: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud Two National, click here)

250 Overall

1 RJ Hampshire 2 3
2 Dylan Ferrandis 5 2
3 Shane McElrath 1 10
4 Jeremy Martin 11 1
5 Mitchell Harrison 6 4
6 Jett Lawrence 3 8
7 Justin Cooper 7 5
8 Ty Masterpool 4 13
9 Alex Martin 8 9
10 Jo Shimoda 15 6
11 Cameron Mcadoo 19 7
12 Derek   Drake 13 14
13 Stilez Robertson 9 18
14 Mason Gonzales 17 11
15 Carson Mumford 16 12
16 Nick Gaines 14 16
17 Brandon Hartranft 10 20
18 Hunter Lawrence 12 26
19 Jalek   Swoll 23 15
20 Jerry Robin 20 17
21 Darian Sanayei 18 19
22 Hardy Munoz 21 22
23 Ryder Floyd 25 21
24 Kevin Moranz 24 24
25 Joshua Varize 26 25
26 Mathias Jorgensen 30 23
27 Ezra Hastings 28 28
28 Gabe Gutierres 27 29
29 Brett Greenley 29 30
30 Joseph Crown 22 37
31 Maxwell Sanford 31 31
32 Gage Schehr 40 27
33 Walter White 33 34
34 Tre Fierro 36 33
35 Gared Steinke 38 32
36 Austin Root 35 35
37 Conner Burger 34 36
38 Colton Eigenmann 32 38
39 Marcus Phelps 37 39
40 Brock Papi 39 40

450 Overall

1 Adam Cianciarulo 1 3
2 Blake Baggett 6 1
3 Zachary Osborne 4 2
4 Marvin Musquin 3 4
5 Eli Tomac 2 7
6 Broc Tickle 8 5
7 Joseph Savatgy 7 8
8 Justin Barcia 5 10
9 Christian Craig 10 6
10 Chase Sexton 9 9
11 Dean Wilson 11 11
12 Max Anstie 13 12
13 Justin Bogle 15 14
14 Jake Masterpool 14 15
15 Fredrik Noren 12 18
16 Henry Miller 27 13
17 Justin Hoeft 25 16
18 Justin   Rodbell 20 17
19 Grant Harlan 17 20
20 Ben LaMay 16 25
21 John Short 19 19
22 Felix Lopez 18 21
23 Robbie Wageman 18 36
24 Jeremy Smith 19 34
25 Bryce Backaus 30 24
26 McClellan Hile 24 30
27 Jared Lesher 29 27
28 Bryce Hansen 34 23
29 Jeffrey Walker 31 26
30 Tyler Bowers 36 22
31 Adam Enticknap 32 28
32 Matthew Hubert 28 33
33 Coty Schock 23 39
34 Jerry Lorenz III 26 37
35 Timothy Crosby 33 32
36 Scott Meshey 37 31
37 Tristan Lewis 40 29
38 Joshua Berchem 35 35
39 Tristan Lane 38 38
40 Alex Ray 39 40

250 Moto One

It was a couple of the Star Racing Yamaha boys out front early in the first 250 moto, with Ty Masterpool taking the lead of the group and Shane McElrath towing in just behind. RJ Hampshire would eventually get by the both of them, only to venture off the track late in the race, allowing the lead to McElrath. As they crossed the line, it was McElrath, RJ Hampshire and then the 83 Geico Honda of Jett Lawrence. Here are the full 250 moto one results:

1 Shane McElrath
2 RJ Hampshire
3 Jett Lawrence
4 Ty Masterpool
5 Dylan Ferrandis
6 Mitchell Harrison
7 Justin Cooper
8 Alex Martin
9 Stilez Robertson
10 Brandon Hartranft
11 Jeremy Martin
12 Hunter Lawrence
13 Derek   Drake
14 Nick Gaines
15 Jo Shimoda
16 Carson Mumford
17 Mason Gonzales
18 Darian Sanayei
19 Cameron Mcadoo
20 Jerry Robin
21 Hardy Munoz
22 Joseph Crown
23 Jalek   Swoll
24 Kevin Moranz
25 Ryder Floyd
26 Joshua Varize
27 Gabe Gutierres
28 Ezra Hastings
29 Brett Greenley
30 Mathias Jorgensen
31 Maxwell Sanford
32 Colton Eigenmann
33 Walter White
34 Conner Burger
35 Austin Root
36 Tre Fierro
37 Marcus Phelps
38 Gared Steinke
39 Brock Papi
40 Gage Schehr

250 Moto Two

Once again it was the youngster, number 41 Ty Masterpool grabbing the holeshot and the early lead. This time though, he had a few falls, including a pretty gnarly one that took down Jett Lawrence as well. Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis both had better luck this go around and went 1-2 in the second moto. Here the full 250 moto two results:

1 Jeremy Martin
2 Dylan Ferrandis
3 RJ Hampshire
4 Mitchell Harrison
5 Justin Cooper
6 Jo Shimoda
7 Cameron Mcadoo
8 Jett Lawrence
9 Alex Martin
10 Shane McElrath
11 Mason Gonzales
12 Carson Mumford
13 Ty Masterpool
14 Derek   Drake
15 Jalek   Swoll
16 Nick Gaines
17 Jerry Robin
18 Stilez Robertson
19 Darian Sanayei
20 Brandon Hartranft
21 Ryder Floyd
22 Hardy Munoz
23 Mathias Jorgensen
24 Kevin Moranz
25 Joshua Varize
26 Hunter Lawrence
27 Gage Schehr
28 Ezra Hastings
29 Gabe Gutierres
30 Brett Greenley
31 Maxwell Sanford
32 Gared Steinke
33 Tre Fierro
34 Walter White
35 Austin Root
36 Conner Burger
37 Joseph Crown
38 Colton Eigenmann
39 Marcus Phelps
40 Brock Papi

450 Moto One

In the 450s, Marvin Musquin, Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo all came through the first turn at the front of the pack, but Cianciarulo was able to take control of the lead early on. For about half the race, it seemed like the top ten swapped positions a hundred times. Cianciarulo was able to hold on for his first career 450 moto win ahead of teammate Eli Tomac and the rest. Here are the full 450 moto one results:

1 Adam Cianciarulo
2 Eli Tomac
3 Zachary Osborne
4 Justin Barcia
5 Marvin Musquin
6 Blake Baggett
7 Joseph Savatgy
8 Chase Sexton
9 Broc Tickle
10 Christian Craig
11 Dean Wilson
12 Fredrik Noren
13 Max Anstie
14 Jake Masterpool
15 Ben LaMay
16 Justin Bogle
17 Grant Harlan
18 Robbie Wageman
19 John Short
20 Jeremy Smith
21 Felix Lopez
22 Justin   Rodbell
23 Coty Schock
24 McClellan Hile
25 Justin Hoeft
26 Jerry Lorenz III
27 Henry Miller
28 Matthew Hubert
29 Jared Lesher
30 Bryce Backaus
31 Jeffrey Walker
32 Adam Enticknap
33 Timothy Crosby
34 Bryce Hansen
35 Joshua Berchem
36 Tyler Bowers
37 Scott Meshey
38 Tristan Lane
39 Alex Ray
40 Tristan Lewis

450 Moto Two

Adam Cianciarulo grabbed his second holeshot of the day during the final moto and led for awhile until he and a lapper came together, taking Cianciarulo down, that also allowed Zach Osborne and Blake Baggett to get by. Baggett found his way around the current points leader by the end of the race to take his first moto win of the season, followed by the number 16 and Adam Cianciarulo. Here are the full 450 moto two results:

1 Blake Baggett
2 Zachary Osborne
3 Adam Cianciarulo
4 Marvin Musquin
5 Broc Tickle
6 Christian Craig
7 Eli Tomac
8 Joseph Savatgy
9 Chase Sexton
10 Justin Barcia
11 Dean Wilson
12 Max Anstie
13 Henry Miller
14 Justin Bogle
15 Jake Masterpool
16 Justin Hoeft
17 Justin   Rodbell
18 Fredrik Noren
19 John Short
20 Grant Harlan
21 Felix Lopez
22 Tyler Bowers
23 Bryce Hansen
24 Bryce Backaus
25 Ben LaMay
26 Jeffrey Walker
27 Jared Lesher
28 Adam Enticknap
29 Tristan Lewis
30 McClellan Hile
31 Scott Meshey
32 Timothy Crosby
33 Matthew Hubert
34 Jeremy Smith
35 Joshua Berchem
36 Robbie Wageman
37 Jerry Lorenz III
38 Tristan Lane
39 Coty Schock
40 Alex Ray
