HAMPSHIRE AND CIANCIARULO ON TOP AT RED BUD TWO

RJ Hampshire comes out swinging at Red Bud Two’s national, taking his first overall victory since Budds Creek in 2018, while Adam Cianciarulo claimed his first career moto and overall victories all in a day’s work. 250 class championship contenders Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis shared some misfortune today, where Ferrandis was left with 5-2 moto scores and Martin with 11-1 in the motos. Shane McElrath had very similar scores to Martin, just reversed, by going 1-10 on the day, but still good enough to edge the points leader off the overall podium. It was a similar story for the 450 class riders, where Adam Cianciarulo came in with a 1-3, Blake Baggett a 6-1 and Zach Osborne finished off the double header going 4-2. Full 250 and 450 class overall results are below: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud Two National, click here)

250 Overall

1 RJ Hampshire 2 3 2 Dylan Ferrandis 5 2 3 Shane McElrath 1 10 4 Jeremy Martin 11 1 5 Mitchell Harrison 6 4 6 Jett Lawrence 3 8 7 Justin Cooper 7 5 8 Ty Masterpool 4 13 9 Alex Martin 8 9 10 Jo Shimoda 15 6 11 Cameron Mcadoo 19 7 12 Derek Drake 13 14 13 Stilez Robertson 9 18 14 Mason Gonzales 17 11 15 Carson Mumford 16 12 16 Nick Gaines 14 16 17 Brandon Hartranft 10 20 18 Hunter Lawrence 12 26 19 Jalek Swoll 23 15 20 Jerry Robin 20 17 21 Darian Sanayei 18 19 22 Hardy Munoz 21 22 23 Ryder Floyd 25 21 24 Kevin Moranz 24 24 25 Joshua Varize 26 25 26 Mathias Jorgensen 30 23 27 Ezra Hastings 28 28 28 Gabe Gutierres 27 29 29 Brett Greenley 29 30 30 Joseph Crown 22 37 31 Maxwell Sanford 31 31 32 Gage Schehr 40 27 33 Walter White 33 34 34 Tre Fierro 36 33 35 Gared Steinke 38 32 36 Austin Root 35 35 37 Conner Burger 34 36 38 Colton Eigenmann 32 38 39 Marcus Phelps 37 39 40 Brock Papi 39 40

450 Overall

1 Adam Cianciarulo 1 3 2 Blake Baggett 6 1 3 Zachary Osborne 4 2 4 Marvin Musquin 3 4 5 Eli Tomac 2 7 6 Broc Tickle 8 5 7 Joseph Savatgy 7 8 8 Justin Barcia 5 10 9 Christian Craig 10 6 10 Chase Sexton 9 9 11 Dean Wilson 11 11 12 Max Anstie 13 12 13 Justin Bogle 15 14 14 Jake Masterpool 14 15 15 Fredrik Noren 12 18 16 Henry Miller 27 13 17 Justin Hoeft 25 16 18 Justin Rodbell 20 17 19 Grant Harlan 17 20 20 Ben LaMay 16 25 21 John Short 19 19 22 Felix Lopez 18 21 23 Robbie Wageman 18 36 24 Jeremy Smith 19 34 25 Bryce Backaus 30 24 26 McClellan Hile 24 30 27 Jared Lesher 29 27 28 Bryce Hansen 34 23 29 Jeffrey Walker 31 26 30 Tyler Bowers 36 22 31 Adam Enticknap 32 28 32 Matthew Hubert 28 33 33 Coty Schock 23 39 34 Jerry Lorenz III 26 37 35 Timothy Crosby 33 32 36 Scott Meshey 37 31 37 Tristan Lewis 40 29 38 Joshua Berchem 35 35 39 Tristan Lane 38 38 40 Alex Ray 39 40

250 Moto One

It was a couple of the Star Racing Yamaha boys out front early in the first 250 moto, with Ty Masterpool taking the lead of the group and Shane McElrath towing in just behind. RJ Hampshire would eventually get by the both of them, only to venture off the track late in the race, allowing the lead to McElrath. As they crossed the line, it was McElrath, RJ Hampshire and then the 83 Geico Honda of Jett Lawrence. Here are the full 250 moto one results:

1 Shane McElrath 2 RJ Hampshire 3 Jett Lawrence 4 Ty Masterpool 5 Dylan Ferrandis 6 Mitchell Harrison 7 Justin Cooper 8 Alex Martin 9 Stilez Robertson 10 Brandon Hartranft 11 Jeremy Martin 12 Hunter Lawrence 13 Derek Drake 14 Nick Gaines 15 Jo Shimoda 16 Carson Mumford 17 Mason Gonzales 18 Darian Sanayei 19 Cameron Mcadoo 20 Jerry Robin 21 Hardy Munoz 22 Joseph Crown 23 Jalek Swoll 24 Kevin Moranz 25 Ryder Floyd 26 Joshua Varize 27 Gabe Gutierres 28 Ezra Hastings 29 Brett Greenley 30 Mathias Jorgensen 31 Maxwell Sanford 32 Colton Eigenmann 33 Walter White 34 Conner Burger 35 Austin Root 36 Tre Fierro 37 Marcus Phelps 38 Gared Steinke 39 Brock Papi 40 Gage Schehr

250 Moto Two

Once again it was the youngster, number 41 Ty Masterpool grabbing the holeshot and the early lead. This time though, he had a few falls, including a pretty gnarly one that took down Jett Lawrence as well. Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis both had better luck this go around and went 1-2 in the second moto. Here the full 250 moto two results:

1 Jeremy Martin 2 Dylan Ferrandis 3 RJ Hampshire 4 Mitchell Harrison 5 Justin Cooper 6 Jo Shimoda 7 Cameron Mcadoo 8 Jett Lawrence 9 Alex Martin 10 Shane McElrath 11 Mason Gonzales 12 Carson Mumford 13 Ty Masterpool 14 Derek Drake 15 Jalek Swoll 16 Nick Gaines 17 Jerry Robin 18 Stilez Robertson 19 Darian Sanayei 20 Brandon Hartranft 21 Ryder Floyd 22 Hardy Munoz 23 Mathias Jorgensen 24 Kevin Moranz 25 Joshua Varize 26 Hunter Lawrence 27 Gage Schehr 28 Ezra Hastings 29 Gabe Gutierres 30 Brett Greenley 31 Maxwell Sanford 32 Gared Steinke 33 Tre Fierro 34 Walter White 35 Austin Root 36 Conner Burger 37 Joseph Crown 38 Colton Eigenmann 39 Marcus Phelps 40 Brock Papi

450 Moto One

In the 450s, Marvin Musquin, Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo all came through the first turn at the front of the pack, but Cianciarulo was able to take control of the lead early on. For about half the race, it seemed like the top ten swapped positions a hundred times. Cianciarulo was able to hold on for his first career 450 moto win ahead of teammate Eli Tomac and the rest. Here are the full 450 moto one results:

1 Adam Cianciarulo 2 Eli Tomac 3 Zachary Osborne 4 Justin Barcia 5 Marvin Musquin 6 Blake Baggett 7 Joseph Savatgy 8 Chase Sexton 9 Broc Tickle 10 Christian Craig 11 Dean Wilson 12 Fredrik Noren 13 Max Anstie 14 Jake Masterpool 15 Ben LaMay 16 Justin Bogle 17 Grant Harlan 18 Robbie Wageman 19 John Short 20 Jeremy Smith 21 Felix Lopez 22 Justin Rodbell 23 Coty Schock 24 McClellan Hile 25 Justin Hoeft 26 Jerry Lorenz III 27 Henry Miller 28 Matthew Hubert 29 Jared Lesher 30 Bryce Backaus 31 Jeffrey Walker 32 Adam Enticknap 33 Timothy Crosby 34 Bryce Hansen 35 Joshua Berchem 36 Tyler Bowers 37 Scott Meshey 38 Tristan Lane 39 Alex Ray 40 Tristan Lewis

450 Moto Two

Adam Cianciarulo grabbed his second holeshot of the day during the final moto and led for awhile until he and a lapper came together, taking Cianciarulo down, that also allowed Zach Osborne and Blake Baggett to get by. Baggett found his way around the current points leader by the end of the race to take his first moto win of the season, followed by the number 16 and Adam Cianciarulo. Here are the full 450 moto two results: