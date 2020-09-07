HAMPSHIRE AND CIANCIARULO ON TOP AT RED BUD TWO

RJ Hampshire comes out swinging at Red Bud Two’s national, taking his first overall victory since Budds Creek in 2018, while Adam Cianciarulo claimed his first career moto and overall victories all in a day’s work. 250 class championship contenders Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis shared some misfortune today, where Ferrandis was left with 5-2 moto scores and Martin with 11-1 in the motos. Shane McElrath had very similar scores to Martin, just reversed, by going 1-10 on the day, but still good enough to edge the points leader off the overall podium. It was a similar story for the 450 class riders, where Adam Cianciarulo came in with a 1-3, Blake Baggett a 6-1 and Zach Osborne finished off the double header going 4-2. Full 250 and 450 class overall results are below: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud Two National, click here)
250 Overall
|1
|RJ Hampshire
|2
|3
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|5
|2
|3
|Shane McElrath
|1
|10
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|11
|1
|5
|Mitchell Harrison
|6
|4
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|3
|8
|7
|Justin Cooper
|7
|5
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|4
|13
|9
|Alex Martin
|8
|9
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|15
|6
|11
|Cameron Mcadoo
|19
|7
|12
|Derek Drake
|13
|14
|13
|Stilez Robertson
|9
|18
|14
|Mason Gonzales
|17
|11
|15
|Carson Mumford
|16
|12
|16
|Nick Gaines
|14
|16
|17
|Brandon Hartranft
|10
|20
|18
|Hunter Lawrence
|12
|26
|19
|Jalek Swoll
|23
|15
|20
|Jerry Robin
|20
|17
|21
|Darian Sanayei
|18
|19
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|21
|22
|23
|Ryder Floyd
|25
|21
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|24
|24
|25
|Joshua Varize
|26
|25
|26
|Mathias Jorgensen
|30
|23
|27
|Ezra Hastings
|28
|28
|28
|Gabe Gutierres
|27
|29
|29
|Brett Greenley
|29
|30
|30
|Joseph Crown
|22
|37
|31
|Maxwell Sanford
|31
|31
|32
|Gage Schehr
|40
|27
|33
|Walter White
|33
|34
|34
|Tre Fierro
|36
|33
|35
|Gared Steinke
|38
|32
|36
|Austin Root
|35
|35
|37
|Conner Burger
|34
|36
|38
|Colton Eigenmann
|32
|38
|39
|Marcus Phelps
|37
|39
|40
|Brock Papi
|39
|40
450 Overall
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|1
|3
|2
|Blake Baggett
|6
|1
|3
|Zachary Osborne
|4
|2
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|3
|4
|5
|Eli Tomac
|2
|7
|6
|Broc Tickle
|8
|5
|7
|Joseph Savatgy
|7
|8
|8
|Justin Barcia
|5
|10
|9
|Christian Craig
|10
|6
|10
|Chase Sexton
|9
|9
|11
|Dean Wilson
|11
|11
|12
|Max Anstie
|13
|12
|13
|Justin Bogle
|15
|14
|14
|Jake Masterpool
|14
|15
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|12
|18
|16
|Henry Miller
|27
|13
|17
|Justin Hoeft
|25
|16
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|20
|17
|19
|Grant Harlan
|17
|20
|20
|Ben LaMay
|16
|25
|21
|John Short
|19
|19
|22
|Felix Lopez
|18
|21
|23
|Robbie Wageman
|18
|36
|24
|Jeremy Smith
|19
|34
|25
|Bryce Backaus
|30
|24
|26
|McClellan Hile
|24
|30
|27
|Jared Lesher
|29
|27
|28
|Bryce Hansen
|34
|23
|29
|Jeffrey Walker
|31
|26
|30
|Tyler Bowers
|36
|22
|31
|Adam Enticknap
|32
|28
|32
|Matthew Hubert
|28
|33
|33
|Coty Schock
|23
|39
|34
|Jerry Lorenz III
|26
|37
|35
|Timothy Crosby
|33
|32
|36
|Scott Meshey
|37
|31
|37
|Tristan Lewis
|40
|29
|38
|Joshua Berchem
|35
|35
|39
|Tristan Lane
|38
|38
|40
|Alex Ray
|39
|40
250 Moto One
It was a couple of the Star Racing Yamaha boys out front early in the first 250 moto, with Ty Masterpool taking the lead of the group and Shane McElrath towing in just behind. RJ Hampshire would eventually get by the both of them, only to venture off the track late in the race, allowing the lead to McElrath. As they crossed the line, it was McElrath, RJ Hampshire and then the 83 Geico Honda of Jett Lawrence. Here are the full 250 moto one results:
|1
|Shane McElrath
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|6
|Mitchell Harrison
|7
|Justin Cooper
|8
|Alex Martin
|9
|Stilez Robertson
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|11
|Jeremy Martin
|12
|Hunter Lawrence
|13
|Derek Drake
|14
|Nick Gaines
|15
|Jo Shimoda
|16
|Carson Mumford
|17
|Mason Gonzales
|18
|Darian Sanayei
|19
|Cameron Mcadoo
|20
|Jerry Robin
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|22
|Joseph Crown
|23
|Jalek Swoll
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|25
|Ryder Floyd
|26
|Joshua Varize
|27
|Gabe Gutierres
|28
|Ezra Hastings
|29
|Brett Greenley
|30
|Mathias Jorgensen
|31
|Maxwell Sanford
|32
|Colton Eigenmann
|33
|Walter White
|34
|Conner Burger
|35
|Austin Root
|36
|Tre Fierro
|37
|Marcus Phelps
|38
|Gared Steinke
|39
|Brock Papi
|40
|Gage Schehr
250 Moto Two
Once again it was the youngster, number 41 Ty Masterpool grabbing the holeshot and the early lead. This time though, he had a few falls, including a pretty gnarly one that took down Jett Lawrence as well. Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis both had better luck this go around and went 1-2 in the second moto. Here the full 250 moto two results:
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|4
|Mitchell Harrison
|5
|Justin Cooper
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|8
|Jett Lawrence
|9
|Alex Martin
|10
|Shane McElrath
|11
|Mason Gonzales
|12
|Carson Mumford
|13
|Ty Masterpool
|14
|Derek Drake
|15
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|Nick Gaines
|17
|Jerry Robin
|18
|Stilez Robertson
|19
|Darian Sanayei
|20
|Brandon Hartranft
|21
|Ryder Floyd
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|23
|Mathias Jorgensen
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|25
|Joshua Varize
|26
|Hunter Lawrence
|27
|Gage Schehr
|28
|Ezra Hastings
|29
|Gabe Gutierres
|30
|Brett Greenley
|31
|Maxwell Sanford
|32
|Gared Steinke
|33
|Tre Fierro
|34
|Walter White
|35
|Austin Root
|36
|Conner Burger
|37
|Joseph Crown
|38
|Colton Eigenmann
|39
|Marcus Phelps
|40
|Brock Papi
450 Moto One
In the 450s, Marvin Musquin, Zach Osborne and Adam Cianciarulo all came through the first turn at the front of the pack, but Cianciarulo was able to take control of the lead early on. For about half the race, it seemed like the top ten swapped positions a hundred times. Cianciarulo was able to hold on for his first career 450 moto win ahead of teammate Eli Tomac and the rest. Here are the full 450 moto one results:
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2
|Eli Tomac
|3
|Zachary Osborne
|4
|Justin Barcia
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|6
|Blake Baggett
|7
|Joseph Savatgy
|8
|Chase Sexton
|9
|Broc Tickle
|10
|Christian Craig
|11
|Dean Wilson
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|Max Anstie
|14
|Jake Masterpool
|15
|Ben LaMay
|16
|Justin Bogle
|17
|Grant Harlan
|18
|Robbie Wageman
|19
|John Short
|20
|Jeremy Smith
|21
|Felix Lopez
|22
|Justin Rodbell
|23
|Coty Schock
|24
|McClellan Hile
|25
|Justin Hoeft
|26
|Jerry Lorenz III
|27
|Henry Miller
|28
|Matthew Hubert
|29
|Jared Lesher
|30
|Bryce Backaus
|31
|Jeffrey Walker
|32
|Adam Enticknap
|33
|Timothy Crosby
|34
|Bryce Hansen
|35
|Joshua Berchem
|36
|Tyler Bowers
|37
|Scott Meshey
|38
|Tristan Lane
|39
|Alex Ray
|40
|Tristan Lewis
450 Moto Two
Adam Cianciarulo grabbed his second holeshot of the day during the final moto and led for awhile until he and a lapper came together, taking Cianciarulo down, that also allowed Zach Osborne and Blake Baggett to get by. Baggett found his way around the current points leader by the end of the race to take his first moto win of the season, followed by the number 16 and Adam Cianciarulo. Here are the full 450 moto two results:
|1
|Blake Baggett
|2
|Zachary Osborne
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|5
|Broc Tickle
|6
|Christian Craig
|7
|Eli Tomac
|8
|Joseph Savatgy
|9
|Chase Sexton
|10
|Justin Barcia
|11
|Dean Wilson
|12
|Max Anstie
|13
|Henry Miller
|14
|Justin Bogle
|15
|Jake Masterpool
|16
|Justin Hoeft
|17
|Justin Rodbell
|18
|Fredrik Noren
|19
|John Short
|20
|Grant Harlan
|21
|Felix Lopez
|22
|Tyler Bowers
|23
|Bryce Hansen
|24
|Bryce Backaus
|25
|Ben LaMay
|26
|Jeffrey Walker
|27
|Jared Lesher
|28
|Adam Enticknap
|29
|Tristan Lewis
|30
|McClellan Hile
|31
|Scott Meshey
|32
|Timothy Crosby
|33
|Matthew Hubert
|34
|Jeremy Smith
|35
|Joshua Berchem
|36
|Robbie Wageman
|37
|Jerry Lorenz III
|38
|Tristan Lane
|39
|Coty Schock
|40
|Alex Ray
