HAAKER, WEBB AND ABBOTT COME OUT SWINGING: 2020 ENDUROCROSS ROUND 1 RESULTS

The 2020 Gieco Endurocross series kicked off at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino California for the first time in History. This year the series will be six rounds four the rounds being held at Glen Helen and the final two rounds will be in Nampa Idaho. Photo By: MJS Motophotos

Round one was action packed seeing the usual suspects battling for wins in the three moto main event format. In moto one Rockstar Husqvarna Colton Haaker put his machine up front early with Cody Webb on his Sherco close behind in second place. RPM KTM’s Cooper Abbott settled into third place. The three riders would cross the finish line in that order setting the stage for moto 2.

Cooper Abbott grabbed the moto two hole-shot aboard his RPM KTM and showed some impressive speed. Cody Webb and Colton Haaker were involved in a pile up with a couple other riders forcing them to battle through the pack. Webb caught Abbott in the closing laps, making the pass heading into the final lap. Webb went down in an off-camber tire section, Abbott jumped over the top of him regaining the lead and capturing his first career Endurocross win. Webb remounted his Sherco in time to finish second followed by Rockstar Husqvarna mounted Colton Haaker.

Headed into the final moto Colton Haaker, Cody Webb and Cooper Abbott were all tied in points for the overall win. Haaker got the final moto hole-shot aboard his Husqvarna followed by Cody Webb, Trystan Hart and Cooper Abbott. Webb would match Haaker’s speed the entire race but was unable to challenge for the win. KTM newest factory rider Trystan Hart battled with RPM KTM’s Coper Abbott all race long, Hart would finish the moto in third followed closely by Abbott. Haaker’s 1-3-1 scores gave him the round 1 overall win. Cody Webb’s 2-2-2 moto scores was good enough for second overall and Cooper Abbott earned his first Career Endurocross podium in third overall.