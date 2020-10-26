HAAKER SWEEPS GLEN HELEN DOUBLE HEADER: 2020 ENDUROCROSS ROUND 2 RESULTS

After taking the 2020 Endurocross opening round victory on Friday night Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker was looking to repeat his performance on Saturday night at round 2. The day started off a little rocky. Haaker would rebound to take the round 2 overall win in-front of Red Bull KTM’s Trystan Hart, Sherco’s Cody Webb, SRT’s Cory Graffunder and RPM KTM’s Cooper Abbott.

Colton Haaker put his Rockstar Husqvarna on the top step of the podium at round 2 of the 2020 Endurocross series. With 3-1-1 moto scores Haaker took the overall win with two points to spare.

Trystan Hart is showing he is deserving of the Red Bull KTM factory ride he just received. Hart went 1-4-2 tying with Cody Webb for second on the night. Hart got the position with a better third moto result.

Sherco factory rider Cody Webb stayed consistently in the top three spots all night long at round two. Unfortunately his 2-2-3 moto finishes was only good enough for third overall behind Colton Haaker and Trystan Hart.

Cory Graffunder just missed the podium finishing fourth on his SRT backed Yamaha with a 5-3-5 moto tally.

RPM Race Team rider Cooper Abbott backed up his third place podium finish at the opening round with a solid fifth place finish at round two.

ENDUROCROSS PRO CLASS RESULTS:

1. Colton Haaker

2. Trystan Hart

3. Cody Webb

4. Cory Graffunder

5. Cooper Abbott

Defending champion Shelby Turner again dominated the women’s pro division aboard her FXR backed KTM.

Not only did Shelby Turner dominate the women’s pro division but she also lined up in the regular amateur class to show the men how to get around the Glen Helen Endurocross course.