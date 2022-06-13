GRANT BAYLOR TOPS CHEROKEE NATIONAL ENDURO

 

Story and photos by Kenneth King
Grant Baylor’s win pushed him into second place in the Championship points.

 

Rev Motorsports GasGas rider and 2020 National Enduro Champ Grant Baylor claimed the overall at round 4 of the National Enduro series, The Cherokee National In Greensboro, Ga.  Baylor won 3 of the 6 tests. Conditions were brutal with high temps and never-ending dust. This is Baylor’s 3rd time on the podium this year, with a second at rounds 2 and 3. The younger Baylor is currently second in series points.

 

Stew Baylor returned from his recent injury to take second overall.

Finishing in the runner up spot 18 seconds back was AM-Pro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor Jr. The 5-time National Champion managed a win in test 5 but stayed consistent in the remaining test. The elder Baylor brother is currently 5th in the point standings.

 

High heat and dust proved to be tough on the competitors. Josh Toth stayed tough and finished third overall.

 

Rounding out the podium was FMF/KTM rider Josh Toth. Toth won test 4 and finished 41 seconds off Baylor. Toth has made it to the podium twice this year, with a third at round one in Sumter and a third at the Lead Belt National in Missouri. Toth is in third in the series.

 

Ryder Lafferty finished mere seconds off of third, and retains the points lead in the National Enduro Series.

 

 

Rounding out the top 5 was Husqvarna’s Craig Delong. Delong finished 50 seconds from Lafferty. He stayed in the top 5 in each of the 6 tests. He sits fourth in the series with 6 rounds to go.

 

 

Husqvarna rider Brody Johnson took the NE Pro 2 class win and finished 8th overall.

KTM’s Mackenzie Tricker took the women’s elite class win winning all five tests. She is currently 2nd in series points.  The next round is the Rattlesnake National in Cross Fork, PA.
