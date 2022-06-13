GRANT BAYLOR TOPS CHEROKEE NATIONAL ENDURO

Story and photos by Kenneth King

Rev Motorsports GasGas rider and 2020 National Enduro Champ Grant Baylor claimed the overall at round 4 of the National Enduro series, The Cherokee National In Greensboro, Ga. Baylor won 3 of the 6 tests. Conditions were brutal with high temps and never-ending dust. This is Baylor’s 3rd time on the podium this year, with a second at rounds 2 and 3. The younger Baylor is currently second in series points.

Finishing in the runner up spot 18 seconds back was AM-Pro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor Jr. The 5-time National Champion managed a win in test 5 but stayed consistent in the remaining test. The elder Baylor brother is currently 5th in the point standings.