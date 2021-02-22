GRANT BAYLOR TAKES GNCC OPENER

After holding the early lead, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley would have to make up ground on the third lap as he came through timing and scoring in seventh. As the race went on, Kelley began picking off riders and making the passes stick. By the time the checkered flag waved Kelley had salvaged a top five overall finishing position.

Earning sixth on the day was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell. At the halfway point of racing, Russell found himself running third overall but would be unable to hold off some of his hard-charging competitors as the race wore on. Russell also missed most of the 2020 season after an injury at round four had him on the mend and is now aboard a new GASGAS motorcycle for the 2021 season.

AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael would come around on the opening lap in the second place position and would continue to battle up front for the first couple laps of racing. As the race worse on Michael would be unable to hold off some of his competitors, ultimately coming through the finish line seventh in XC1 and eighth overall.

Coming through to take eighth in the XC1 class was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth. After starting in the back of the pack, Toth would remain focused and try to push to make the necessary passes towards the front of the pack. However, Toth would run out of time as he crossed the finish line eighth after undergoing hand surgery just two weeks ago.

Factory Beta’s Cory Buttrick ran a consistent race aboard his new team. Buttrick would hold onto the ninth place position in XC1 for the duration of the three-hour race. Earning a top 10 in his class and 16th overall on the day. After making his way to the United States just days ago, and being stuck in the Texas ice storm, RedBull/MCS Racing Sherco’s Benjamin Herrera rounded out the top 10 finishers in the XC1 Open Pro class. Herrera, who is a hard enduro rider, stepped out of his comfort zone to try his hand at the GNCC event and made his way into the top 10.