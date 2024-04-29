2024 GNCC HOOSIER: OFF-ROAD RACING THROUGH EXTREME TERRAIN
2024 GNCC HOOSIER: OFF-ROAD RACING THROUGH EXTREME TERRAIN
The 6th round of the 2024 GNCC off-road National race was at Hoosier in Crawfordsville, Indiana. This is the same place as the Ironman Raceway facility where they have the Pro Motocross National. In this video, we capture the best shots in the RAW terrain, and RAW CARNAGE for your enjoyment.
Top Ten Overall
1. Johnathan Girroir XC1
2. Steward Baylor XC1
3. Jordan Ashburn XC1
4. Grant Davis XC2
5. Angus Riordan XC2
6. Graig Delong XC1
7. Grant Baylor XC1
8. Michael Witkowski XC1
9. Liam Draper XC2
10. Trevor Bollinger XC1
