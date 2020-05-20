GNCC ANNOUNCES MORE 2020 RACE DATES: CAMP COOKER MAY 30/31

Last weekend the Grand National Cross Country series (GNCC) returned to racing in Georgia and the action was intense. Today the series announced they will be back in action later this month for round five in South Carolina. The official release of information is below:

Round 5 of the GNCC Racing Series will be held next weekend, May 30/31 at Camp Coker in Society Hill, SC. The event will be conducted in compliance with social distancing guidelines and best practices as recently issued by the Safe-to-Race Task Force. Details on specific event health protocols are available HERE.

The dates and locations of the remaining rounds are as follows: