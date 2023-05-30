GIRROIR DOMINATES HIGH VOLTAGE U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Story and photos by Shan Moore

FMF/KTM’s Johnny Girroir dominated the High Voltage US Sprint Enduro in Dilliner, Pennsylvania, round seven of the US Sprint Enduro Series Championship Presented by Moose Racing. Girroir won 11 of 12 tests and topped RPM Racing’s Angus Riordan by 51.5 seconds to get the “W”. Ruy Barbosa was the lone rider to take a test win away from Girroir but finished the weekend in fourth overall and third in the Pro 2 division after having an off day on Saturday. The Chilean came back and finished second on Sunday behind Girroir and first Pro 2 rider.

RPM Racing’s Angus Riordan took advantage of Barnes’ and Barbosa’s mistakes to take second overall behind Girrior and win the Pro 2 class, stealing the class victory when Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes threw away Sunday’s class win in the final test. Barnes ended up third overall and second Pro 2 rider.

Top Pro-Am rider, Precision Offroad Racing’s Dominik Morse, beat out Magna1 Racing Husqvarna’s Jason Tino to win the class and finish fifth overall, while Tino was sixth overall. In the Pro Women’s division, Am Pro Yamaha’s Rachel Archer topped Over and Out GasGas-backed Rachel Gutish and her teammate Anna McKelvey, winning 11 of 12 tests. Gutish edged Archer by one second in the final test on Sunday when Archer ran off course and got tangled up in vines.

US SPRINT ROUND 6 OVERALL RESULTS

1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)

2.Angus Riordan (KTM)

3. Cody Barnes (Hon)

4. Ruy Barbosa (Hon)

5. Dominick Morse (Hsq)

6. Jason Tino (Hsq)

7. Mike Witkowski (Hon)

8. Levi Elliott (GG)

9. Heath Harrison (Hon)

10. Payton Feather (Hon)