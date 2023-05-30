GIRROIR DOMINATES HIGH VOLTAGE U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

 

Story and photos by Shan Moore
Johnny Girroir “Definitely the Pro 2 guys were ripping. I made a little bonehead suspension adjustment today and went backwards. That was my bad. That’s why I’m a rider and not a mechanic. But we straightened it out and ended the day good. I crushed the last cross test and crushed the last woods test. Good weekend. Wish I could have gone 12 for 12, but that’s racing.”

 

FMF/KTM’s Johnny Girroir dominated the High Voltage US Sprint Enduro in Dilliner, Pennsylvania, round seven of the US Sprint Enduro Series Championship Presented by Moose Racing. Girroir won 11 of 12 tests and topped RPM Racing’s Angus Riordan by 51.5 seconds to get the “W”.  Ruy Barbosa was the lone rider to take a test win away from Girroir but finished the weekend in fourth overall and third in the Pro 2 division after having an off day on Saturday. The Chilean came back and finished second on Sunday behind Girroir and first Pro 2 rider.

The Pro 2 class as a real dog fight and there was a lot of back and forth between the top three riders. RPM’s Angus Riordan: “I was able to win yesterday and then I got second today by .9 to Ruy”.

 

RPM Racing’s Angus Riordan took advantage of Barnes’ and Barbosa’s mistakes to take second overall behind Girrior and win the Pro 2 class, stealing the class victory when Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes threw away Sunday’s class win in the final test. Barnes ended up third overall and second Pro 2 rider.

Cody Barnes: “Day one struggled with the cross test. Angus and Ruy were going really good out there. Just tried to learn kind of what to do. I was able to make up some time in the enduro test, but Angus got me on day one. Then was looking good going into the final enduro test today. I was leading. I had like a two-second gap, or something like that, and threw it away like an idiot.”

 

Ruy Barbosa ended up fourth overall, third in the Pro 2 class. Small crashes hurt his Saturday time, he fixed it on Sunday and took the class win. This put him into third in Pro 2.

 

Top Pro-Am rider, Precision Offroad Racing’s Dominik Morse, beat out Magna1 Racing Husqvarna’s Jason Tino to win the class and finish fifth overall, while Tino was sixth overall. In the Pro Women’s division, Am Pro Yamaha’s Rachel Archer topped Over and Out GasGas-backed Rachel Gutish and her teammate Anna McKelvey, winning 11 of 12 tests. Gutish edged Archer by one second in the final test on Sunday when Archer ran off course and got tangled up in vines.

 

US SPRINT ROUND 6 OVERALL RESULTS

1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)

2.Angus Riordan (KTM)
3. Cody Barnes (Hon)
4. Ruy Barbosa (Hon)
5. Dominick Morse (Hsq)
6. Jason Tino (Hsq)
7. Mike Witkowski (Hon)
8. Levi Elliott (GG)
9. Heath Harrison (Hon)
10. Payton Feather (Hon)

