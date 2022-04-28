GASGAS OFFERS SUPPORT FOR 96th ISDE IN FRANCE

If you are among the riders planning to attend the ISDE in France this fall, GasGas has announced a full support program. The official press release follows:

GASGAS is making plans for the 2022 ISDE in Le Puy en Valley, France! Once again offering our exclusive bike rental and race service packages to riders of all abilities from all nations, we want to ensure racers from around the world can enjoy the awesome, historic event, and GET ON THE GAS! on one of our 2023 model EC bikes.



GASGAS bike rental and service packages available for 2022 ISDE

Compete on a brand-new 2023 model EC 2-stroke or 4-stroke

Race service package provides technical support and access to spare parts

We’re offering two incredible packages that are guaranteed to make any rider’s ISDE experience all the more enjoyable, and much more memorable! The first – our bike rental option – allows riders to rent one of our 2023 EC enduro models, which will then be fully prepped by our skilled technicians and ready to take on the grueling six-day event, before it’ll be taken to the paddock in Le Puy en Valley.

Things couldn’t be simpler. Select either a 2-stroke EC 250 or EC 300, or a 4-stroke EC 250F or EC 350F, and come and visit us in the paddock, sign a few papers, and take your bike. The price for renting one of our bikes for this year’s ISDE is €2,990.00 (excl. VAT) for 2-strokes & €3,290.00 (excl. VAT) for 4-strokes. The deadline for ordering your bike is June 30, 2022. With limited numbers available, you’d better be quick!

So, what does GASGAS bike rental include? Well, one GASGAS motorcycle (obviously) that we’ve fully prepared for racing at the 2022 ISDE. Transportation of that bike to the event in Le Puy en Valley, as well as motorcycle registration and insurance for the whole event.

If you’re an existing GASGAS owner and planning to race your own bike in France, we’re also offering an exclusive race service package. Providing you with direct access to the GASGAS Service Station at the beginning and end of each day, you’ll have everything at your disposal to ensure your bike maintains its exceptional performance throughout the race. Also, our team of experienced technicians will be on hand to provide you with set-up recommendations and technical advice throughout the event.

What’s included in the GASGAS Race Service package:

Direct access to all GASGAS Service Stations

Technical advice from our experienced technicians

Technical assistance for the whole event in accordance with FIM rules

Every tool needed for servicing your GASGAS

MOTOREX lubricants and their full range of maintenance products

Petrol for each day of racing

Daily updates with the latest race information and set-up recommendations

WP Suspension support to ensure perfect handling and rideability

Storage space for your spare gloves, goggles, tires

Service Points Emergency Assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks and fruit)

Spare Parts Service (cost of spare parts not included)

Catering (drinks, snacks and fruits)

One freshly prepped and ready-to-use air filter per day (up to six air filters per rider)

First bike service after pre-ride prior to technical control

De-restriction of the bike if required

The price for the GASGAS Race Service during the 2022 Six Days is €1,490 Euro (excl. VAT). Sorry, but any unused fuel unfortunately won’t be reimbursed.

The GASGAS Six Days Race Service is available to any rider on GASGAS machinery and must be ordered before July 31, 2022.

Spaces are limited so to secure your place, please email [email protected]!