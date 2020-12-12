GASGAS MC450F: YEAR 2021 VIDEO SERIES

The 2021 GasGas MC450F is in the house and we got to ride it at Glen Helen Raceway this week. As you might expect, it’s very similar to the KTM 450SX-F, but with a key difference: Price. The GasGas will sell for $9399, whereas the 450SX-F is $10,199 and the Husky FC450 is $10,299. That places the GasGas under most Japanese 450s: the Honda CRF450R is $9599, the Kawasaki is $9599, the Yamaha YZ450F is $9399 and the kickstart Suzuki RM-Z450 is $8999. In order to get the price down, there are a number of parts that are unbranded on the GasGas, it comes with Maxxis tires and it has no map switch. Check out our first ride of the bike in this episode of the Year 2021 Video Series.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>