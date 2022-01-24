GASGAS MC450F FACTORY EDITION ANNOUNCED

GasGas now has its own version of the Factory Edition. Its called the “Race Team Edition” but the concept is similar to that of the KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition and the Husqvarna Rockstar Edition, with a slew of upgrades and a look that is a tribute to Justin Barcia’s factory bike. At the factory level, Barcia’s bike is based on the same platform he used last year, whereas the KTM and Husqvarna factory bikes are based on recently announced models with a different frame. Likewise, the GasGas Race Team Edition has the same frame as last year’s bike. It does, however, have upgraded parts like the Akrapovic exhaust and Hinson clutch cover that the KTM and Husky guys won’t get. The official press release is below.

INTRODUCING THE FIRST EVER GASGAS RACE TEAM EDITION MOTOCROSS BIKE

Check this out! Taking the awesome MC 450F and installing the very best Technical Accessories to make it even better, the all-new MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike is loaded with factory team hardware to create a race machine that’s capable of winning at the very highest level. Faster and even more fun to ride than the standard GASGAS 450cc motocrosser, this awesome bike is finished with a Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing graphics kit, to make sure it looks every bit as good as it performs.

GASGAS launches first ever race team replica motocross bike

Technical Accessories enhance the awesome 450cc machine

MC 450F Troy Lee Designs available in dealerships worldwide

Heavily inspired by Justin Barcia’s AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross race-winning machine, we’ve fitted many of the very same parts used by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing to create what we think is one hell of a great performing, and cool looking, race replica. Just take a look at the full list of what’s included on the all-new MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike…

Replica Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing graphics from the 2021 season

A set of #51 decals for those who wish to go full Bam Bam in 2022

Troy Lee Designs Factory Racing Seat

Softer ODI Lock-On Grips

Factory Racing Triple Clamps (anodized red)

Factory Wheels (black)

Dunlop tires

Black rear sprocket

Gold chain

Factory Start Device

Semi-Floating Front Disc

Front Brake Disc Guard

Composite Skid Plate

Frame Protection Kit (red)

Hour meter

Map Select Switch

Akrapovic “Slip-On Line” exhaust system

Hinson Outer Clutch Cover

Black Neken Fatbar with GASGAS bar pad

Firmer suspension settings

We’ve unlocked a little more power from the compact MC 450F motor by adding a lightweight Akrapovič Slip-On Line exhaust system, giving significantly improved torque and an overall performance boost. Quick and easy changes in the power delivery can be made thanks to a handlebar mounted Map Select Switch.

For improved handling, the MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike features firmer WP XACT suspension settings, with the forks held in place by adjustable, red anodized Factory Racing Triple Clamps. For additional comfort, we’ve fitted softer ODI Lock-On grips and installed a TLD Factory Racing seat cover, to keep you firmly in place while getting on the gas.

The MC 450F Troy Lee Designs machine comes fitted with our Factory Wheels, in black. Rock solid and super-cool looking, they’re fitted with Dunlop’s Geomax MX33 tires. We’ve also bolted a Semi-floating Front Disc to the front wheel to improve braking performance with a Front Brake Disc guard keeping the disc safe and out of harm’s way.

Finally, finishing the MC 450F Troy Lee Designs off in style is an extended list of parts from our Technical Accessories range. From front to back, there’s a Factory Start Device, Neken handlebars, a Composite Skid Plate, Hinson Clutch Cover, a red Frame Protection Kit, a black Rear Sprocket, and a gold chain. Plus, to keep on top of service intervals, we’ve installed an Hour Meter, so you’ll never lose track of just how many hours you’ve spent on this awesome bike.

For more information and to check out the full spec of the MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike, head to GASGAS.com.

The MC 450F Troy Lee Designs is available now in dealerships worldwide! Availability may change from country to country. For full pricing details and more information, please contact your national GASGAS Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.