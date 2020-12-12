GASGAS MC250F FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The GasGas MC250F is the first 250 motocross bike to carry the GasGas name, which is traditionally associated with trials and off-road bikes. Last year, Pierer Mobility acquired controlling interest in GasGas, placing the company under the same umbrella as KTM and Husqvarna. The trials bikes will continue to be manufactured in Spain, but the new motocross bikes will all come out of Austria, sharing many of the parts and components used on KTMs. The marketing will be quite different though, as the GasGas MC250F will carry a suggested retail price of $8499, whereas the KTM250SX-F is $9299 and the Husqvarna FC250 is $9399.
