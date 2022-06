GASGAS MC125 VS YAMAHA YZ125: RAW VIDEO SERIES

The Yamaha YZ125 got major updates in recent years and Gas Gas MC125 is considered new two-stroke technology . If you had to pick one to have in your garage, would you choose red or blue? Here is a RAW look behind the scenes of our 2022 YZ125 vs GasGas MC125 video. To see the full test video go here : 2022 YZ125 vs MC125 Full Test.