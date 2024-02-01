GASGAS MC125, CARSON BROWN & MORE KTM FACTORY EDITION: THE WEEKLY FEED

The staff at Dirt Bike has had a very busy week. Among other things, the 125 two-stroke shootout is in process. The one new bike in the group this year is the GasGas MC125. We had Special Guest Test Rider Carson Brown down from the Northwest to do some testing.

KTM / HUSQVARNA / GASGAS SX-E 2, EE 2, MC-E 2 HANDLEBAR MOUNT RISERS

The crew at Nihilo Concepts can help you raise your handlebars on your KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS E 2, EE 2, or MC-E 2 by 5-10mm. Uses the stock hardware. Easy to install. Retail Price : $ 29.99 click the image above for more information.

Maptuner Nano: Unleashing new Performance and Tuning Possibilities

WMR Racing Development, a leading innovator in dirt bike performance optimization, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Maptuner Nano, a revolutionary device developed by Maptun of Sweden that redefines the boundaries of dirt bike tuning and control.

Born from the potent collaboration between WMR Racing Development’s deep understanding of dirt bike optimization and Maptun’s renowned engine tuning mastery, the Maptuner Nano is a compact powerhouse that unlocks a world of possibilities for dirt bike racing of all levels. Applications include KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS off-road motorcycles.

Effortless Tuning at Your Fingertips

The Maptuner Nano seamlessly integrates with your motorcycle and smartphone through an intuitive app. Powerful features include:

Monitor & log critical engine data

Read & clear error codes

Easy reflash of ECU for racing use.

All stock safety systems are still intact.

Advanced Technology for Unwavering Performance

The Maptuner Nano is not just about tweaking settings; it’s about unlocking your machine’s true potential. Its advanced hardware and software work in unison to deliver:

Lightning-fast data processing and response times

Seamless integration with modern smartphones for a convenient and intuitive tuning experience

The Ultimate Weapon for Dirt Bike Racing Dominance

Whether you’re a professional or amateur racer, the Maptuner Nano is your ultimate weapon. It empowers you to:

Boost power and torque for exhilarating acceleration

Sharpen handling and agility for precision control

Optimize fuel efficiency for longer rides and less downtime

Personalize your ride to match your riding style and track conditions

Embrace the Future of Dirt Bike Tuning

The Maptuner Nano represents a quantum leap in dirt bike tuning technology. It’s more than just a device; it’s a gateway to a world of performance, control, and endless possibilities.

CLICK HERE OR THE IMAGE ABOVE FOR MORE

KTM 450 FACTORY EDITION

We got our first chance to ride the new KTM Factory Edition 450 model that is the basis for what Aaron Plessinger used to win the San Diego Supercross on. Click the image to check out the video or HERE for the writeup.

One of the most interesting aspects of the KTM Factory Edition is that the KTM Connect smartphone app is finally ready for prime time. We already knew about the “engine tuning for dummies” aspect of the tech, which allows you to fine tune throttle response, engine braking and traction control. But, we were surprised by the integration of LitPro telemetry. We rode the bike at the Glen Helen round of the 2024 WORCS series and came away with more information than we knew what to do with. Beyond lap times, it gave us info about how far we were opening the throttle, how much time we spent in each gear and even how far we jumped. It’s going to be a game changer for coaching.

1995 HONDA CR250R PROJECT

The mad scientist Jay Clark is at it again! Clark met up with editor Mark Tilley to shoot his recently finished 1995 Honda CR250R in the Dirt Bike Magazine studio. In this video he walks us through his build and gives us a RAW behind the scenes look at some of the issues he faced.

2-STROKE TUESDAY YZ250 BUILD

Two-Stroke faithful you don’t want to miss our latest 2-Stroke Tuesday featuring this Yamaha YZ250 built by Team Solitaire for test rider Robbie Wageman. Click the image above to see more now.

2024 WORCS ROUND 2 PRO RESULTS

Round 2 of the 2024 WORCS series invaded Glen Helen this past weekend and the SLR crew took wins in the Open Pro and Women’s Pro divisions. Click the image for more results.

