GASGAS DUAL-SPORT MODEL ANNOUNCED FOR U.S.

Earlier this week, GasGas Austria released photos and information on the company’s first real dual-sport bike: The ES700. GasGas North America has now confirmed that it will be available as a U.S. model in 2023. It is based on the KTM 690 Enduro and the Husqvarna 701 Enduro. A model in Supermoto configuration, has also been revealed. The official press release for the international version is below.

Just like with our offroad bikes, the introduction of the GASGAS SM 700 and the GASGAS ES 700 is all about bringing something a little different to the party, bringing bikes that put a smile on people’s faces. With distinct, reliable, high-performance bikes that reflect our Spanish heritage and fun-loving personality, we welcome every kind of rider and encourage them to GET ON THE GAS!

Re-establishing ourselves as a leading force in offroad racing and riding during the last two years, in successfully introducing a complete offroad line-up we quickly went from being the new kids to picking up race wins and championship trophies. But it’s not just the offroad world we’re interested in. Just like we did in the dirt, we’re again looking to re-establish ourselves, and have some serious fun on the street!

GASGAS street bikes benefit from an agile, high-performance technical base. Designed to deliver the very best handling, and constructed at the lowest possible weight, the chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame ensures razor-sharp cornering and straight-line stability. Further enhancing the riding experience of these super singles, a die-cast aluminum swingarm offers just the right amount of flex to transfer the unrestricted power to the ground, while a 13.5 liter fuel tank integrated into the polyamide subframe keeps the center of gravity as low as possible. For total control and stability when drifting into the corners, the latest Bosch ABS systems and a PASC slipper clutch balances the bike perfectly for precise turning.

The beating heart of these bikes is undoubtedly the motors! Producing a peak 74 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and pumping out serious torque numbers, you can ride these versatile bikes your own way. Beneath the fresh red livery, which aligns these street models perfectly with our EC and MC line-up, there’s plenty of hidden magic going on. State-of-the-art electronics always ensure precise throttle response with power on tap, while smooth shifting up and down the six-speed gearbox is assured thanks to the integrated quickshifter.

Complete with the latest EURO 5 compliant exhaust systems, advanced Ride Modes, and assembled with quality components throughout, the GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 deliver pure riding pleasure, both on and off the road.

SM 700

Bringing single-cylinder fun to any daily commute, no matter where you’re headed the GASGAS SM 700 is a big-bore Supermoto that guarantees riders will always arrive with a smile on their face! With punchy power that’s perfect for lively urban street riding, the SM 700 delivers class-leading performance, dynamic on-road handling, advanced electronics, together with a vibrant GASGAS look. Getting from A to B has never been easier, more enjoyable, or more exhilarating!

ES 700

Delivering versatility to the max to ensure every ride is an enjoyable one, on the ES 700 all riders can explore remote trails, enjoy mixed-surface adventures, or simply add a little more fun to their daily commute. A playful, do-it-all dual-sport performer, the GASGAS ES 700 mixes high-quality, street-legal performance with proven offroad capabilities to proudly bring the playful and vibrant GASGAS attitude to the street. And with its 13.5 liter fuel tank, comfortable riding position, high-spec equipment, and proven 74hp single-cylinder motor, there’s nowhere the ES 700 won’t go. How far you take it is up to you!

To ensure riders get the very best out of the SM 700 and ES 700, GASGAS has a complete range of Technical Accessories and Apparel. Making customization and personalization super easy, GASGAS has all the technical parts needed to ramp up the protection, dial in the style, and unlock even more big-bore performance. With the Supermoto Suit and Supermoto Gloves, riders can ride hard knowing they’re extremely well protected.

Did you know you can build your dream GASGAS ES 700 or SM 700? Simply head over to our website, and using our clever configurator, add the parts and accessories you love to make the GASGAS ES 700 or SM 700 your own! Build it your way with the simple click of a few buttons. It’s super effective and incredibly easy to use, so what are you waiting for? Get started!

Availability of the new SM 700 and ES 700 will differ from country to country. These models will not be available in North America for 2022.