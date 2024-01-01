GASGAS 500: DIRT BIKE 2-STROKE VIDEO COLLECTION

The Helfyre 500 is a GasGas chassis with a modern Canadian-made BRC motor. It’s also a true work of art, created by Charles at MXRevival. We watched the build come together over months and got to ride it at Glen Helen Raceway in a raging SoCal wind storm. It didn’t matter. Even Mother Nature can’t stop a 500cc two-stroke at full stride. Watch Mark Tilley ride like the wind on a modern classic in this edition of Dirt Bike Magazine’s two-stroke video collection.