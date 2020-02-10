GARY SUTHERLIN OUT WITH INJURY: POSSIBLE BROKEN ARM

Answer/Hatch Racing sponsored rider Gary Sutherlin went down hard on his KTM during the opening laps of the Pro race at round two of the 2020 NGPC in Taft California. While battling with another rider Sutherlin hit a square-edge hole throwing him off the bike and to the ground hard. He was checked out by the EMS crew at the track and a lower arm injury was confirmed. Sutherlin will be seeing his doctor first thing this morning and we will update on his injuries once more information is available.

UPDATE:

We just got more information from Gary Sutherlin about his injury. It looks like he has a broken lower are that will require surgery and he will be out of action 6-8 weeks but is expected to make a full recovery. Below is a behind the scenes look at his X-Ray.