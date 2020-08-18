FXR’S NEW HELIUM COLLECTION

FXR has just announced its new Helium Collection for the coming season. Here’s what they have to say:

FXR’s Helium collection defines absolute performance, bringing the right combination of fit, features, and function to get you to the top step of the podium. The athletic fit of the jersey/pant, combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials that are built on FXR’s M-2 Motion Chassis, delivers an unrestricted experience that allows the rider to feel more connected to the bike an maintain focus on your riding. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR has made numerous improvements to the Helium chassis, setting a higher standard for FXR’s already industry leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

2021 Helium Jersey – $79.00

FXR’s Helium Jersey features an athletic fit, constructed of lightweight polyester-spandex mesh combined with high performance polyester knit that provides superior air flow and positive fit in the arms and shoulders.

2021 Helium Pant – $219.99

For 2021, FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, dialing in the right amount of stretch to have positive fit, feel, and contact with the bike without restricting mobility.

An all-new industry first Auto-Buckle front closure system works with our fool-proof Hook & Loop side hip adjusters to further secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.