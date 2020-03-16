FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO POSTPONED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

The organizers of the Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro series have postponed the March 28-29 event at North Carolina Motorsports park. The following announcement appeared on their social media:

Due to the North Carolina Governor’s Executive Order No. 117, issued on March 14, 2020, that prohibits mass gatherings, the promoters of the Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series along with the owners of North Carolina Motorsports Park announce the postponement of the Full Gas Sprint Enduro event scheduled for March 28-29. ⁠

Stay tuned to our social channels for more information on this developing situation.

For more on event cancellations and postponements, click the image below.