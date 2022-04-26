FOX RACING UNPLUGGED VIDEO FEATURING JOSH HILL

From dirt tracks to concrete skateparks, Josh Hill knows a thing or two about transitions on two wheels. Step into the world of this master of ride expression in the latest episode of Unplugged.

Over a decade after winning at the highest level in AMA Supercross – Josh Hill continues to innovate on his dirt bike and create his own personal art form. Regarded by many as one of the most naturally talented riders to ever touch a bike, Josh has found his modern day place in the sport. From the forests of the PNW, climbing mountains in Montana, and sessioning skateparks in Florida – every form of riding keeps him inspired to push further. Hill’s creative interpretation of riding comes to the forefront for anyone lucky enough to see it. The last year of Josh’s life has consisted of filming and riding around the World, but he still takes the opportunity to race when he can. He even made his return to AMA Supercross in early ’22 before suffering a nasty injury at Anaheim 3. Take a look into his life – from Redbull Imagination in Kansas, Kona Skatepark in Jacksonville FL, and at home in North Carolina for some SX prep before heading over to Paris Supercross in November of ‘21.