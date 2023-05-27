FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL MOTOCROSS RESULTS
The 2023 outdoor National Pro Motocross series is officially underway, with round one taking place at Fox Raceway on the Pala Indian Reservation. This also marks round 18 of the SuperMotocross season, which combines points with Supercross. The field of factory riders is still decimated from a particularly brutal Supercross season, but that gave hope to an unprecedented number of privateer hopefuls trying to qualify for the big league. In the 450 class, the anticipated battle between Honda teammates Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton did, in fact materialize, but it didn’t heat up until the second moto. Jett Lawrence emerged the winner, but Sexton served notice that he can match the Australian’s speed. In the 250 class, the picture wasn’t as clear. The motos were split between RJ Hampshire and Hunter Lawrence. In the second moto, Hampshire made too many mistakes to prevent another Lawrence win.
450 CLASS
450 MOTO ONE
Jett Lawrence made the first 450 moto look all too easy. He got the holeshot, built up a 10 second lead, and just sat there while Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger fought for second. Ferrandis held it for most of the moto, then gave it up to Sexton. Plessinger might have been faster, but he fell several times and eventually finished fifth. It was interesting that there were six factory bikes on the line, and they were in the top six from the first lap all the way to the end.
450 MOTO TWO
Once again the factory guys were in front at the start with Jett Lawrence leading the way. This time Adam Cianciarullo fell on the first lap, making his job very difficult for the rest of the race. Up front it started just like the first moto, with Ferrandis holding second at first. This time Sexton got around him quickly and started shadowing Lawrence. For the entire race, the two Honda riders were inseparable. Chase made an occasional challenge, but never could make anything stick. They soon pulled away from Ferrandis, who was having a hard time holding off Plessinger. On the very last lap, the Honda teammates were closer than ever and going faster than ever. Jett held on for the win by a very narrow margin. Ferrandis held on for third, but he was over 40 seconds behind the two leaders.
1 Jett Lawrence 1/1
2 Chase Sexton 2/2
3 Dylan Ferrandis 3/3
4 Aaron Plessinger 5/4
5 Cooper Webb 4/5
6 Adam Cianciarulo 6/7
7 Grant Harlan 9/6
8 Jose Butron 10/8
9 Lorenzo Locurcio 7/11
10 Fredrik Noren 13/9
11 Jerry Robin 8/14
12 Kyle Chisholm 12/13
13 Dante Oliveira 15/12
14 Ryan Surratt 11/17
15 Derek Drake 37/10
16 Kaeden Amerine 14/20
17 Marshal Weltin 31/15
18 Luca Marsalisi 18/18
19 Romain Pape 23/16
20 RJ Wageman 16/33
21 Jace Kessler 17/23
22 Christopher Prebula 21/19
23 Brandon Ray 19/24
24 Richard Taylor 20/40
25 Alex Ray 22/25
26 Bryton Carroll 24/30
27 Jeffrey Walker 30/26
28 Jacob Runkles 27/29
29 Bryce Hammond 38/21
30 Maxwell Sanford 34/27
31 Josh Mosiman 33/28
32 Cameron Horner 26/36
33 Matthew Burkeen 32/31
34 Gabe Gutierres 25/39
35 Scott Meshey 28/37
36 Giacomo Redondi 29/38
37 Ty Freehill 36/34
38 Kayden Palmer 35/35
39 Tristan Lane -/22
40 Dominic DeSimone -/32
41 Robert Martin 39/-
250 CLASS
250 MOTO ONE
Jalek Swoll got the start in 250 moto one, but it was Jo Shimoda who soon took over. Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper got so-so starts while all eyes were on RJ Hampshire, who was challenging Shimoda for the lead. Eventually Hampshire took over and shortly after that, Shimoda fell, giving Hampshire a large lead over Max Vohland. As the race progressed, Hampshire’s lead looked more and more secure, but the battle for second got tighter and tighter. On the last lap, it came down to a three-way battle between Vohland, Shimoda and Lawrence. In the end, Vohland hung on to second and Lawrence passed Shimoda for third.
250 MOTO TWO
This time Hunter Lawrence got the start and RJ Hampshire had a nightmare of a first lap. He went down in turn two, then again before the lap was complete, rendering him last. Another rider with a bad reversal of luck in moto two was Max Vohland. He had first-lap trouble that put him outside the top 20. Shimoda and Justin Cooper also suffered poor starts, leaving Tom Vialle and Haiden Deegan to chase Lawrence. Vialle held second for over half of the race before Deegan took that spot away, but Lawrence was out of reach. In the end, RJ Hampshire caught up to 11th place, which was good enough to put him on the podium overall behind Lawrence and Deegan.
1 Hunter Lawrence 3/ 1
2 Haiden Deegan 6/ 2
3 RJ Hampshire 1/ 11
4 Tom Vialle 7/ 3
5 Justin Cooper 5/ 4
6 Maximus Vohland 2/ 9
7 Jo Shimoda 4/ 6
8 Guillem Farres 8/ 5
9 Levi Kitchen 10/ 7
10 Carson Mumford 11/ 8
11 Ryder DiFrancesco 9/ 13
12 Chance Hymas 15/ 12
13 Jordon Smith 13/ 14
14 Jett Reynolds 12/ 16
15 Michael Mosiman 19/ 10
16 Garrett Marchbanks 17/ 15
17 Jeremy Martin 16/ 19
18 Ty Masterpool 14/ 23
19 Caden Braswell 18/ 18
20 Talon Hawkins 20/ 17
21 Jalek Swoll 40/ 20
22 Joshua Varize 21/ 21
23 Preston Kilroy 23/ 24
24 Dilan Schwartz 22/ 25
25 Derek Kelley 29/ 22
26 Hardy Munoz 25/ 26
27 Brad West 24/ 27
28 Tyson Johnson 26/ 28
29 Max Miller 28/ 29
30 Chandler Baker 27/ 32
31 Slade Smith 33/ 30
32 Marcus Phelps 32/ 31
33 Chase Yentzer 31/ 34
34 Tyler Stepek 30/ 37
35 Austin Black 35/ 33
36 Gavin Brough 34/ 36
37 James Harrington 36/ 35
38 Brantley Schnell 38/ 40
39 Carter Dubach 37/
40 Tre Fierro -/ 38
41 Robbie Wageman 39/-
42 Blaze Cremaldi -/ 39
450 CLASS QUALIFYING
1 Jett Lawrence 2:20.539
2 Chase Sexton 2:23.053
3 Adam Cianciarulo 2:23.251
4 Cooper Webb 2:23.507
5 Dylan Ferrandis 2:24.190
6 Aaron Plessinger 2:24.862
7 Derek Drake 2:25.889
8 Dante Oliveira 2:26.862
9 Jerry Robin 2:28.019
10 Fredrik Noren 2:28.049
11 Lorenzo Locurcio 2:28.477
12 Marshal Weltin 2:28.697
13 Ryan Surratt 2:28.874
14 Romain Pape 2:29.509
15 Jose Butron 2:30.314
16 Kaeden Amerine 2:30.354
17 Kyle Chisholm 2:30.377
18 Grant Harlan 2:30.653
19 Giacomo Redondi 2:30.802
20 Luca Marsalisi 2:30.812
21 Robert Martin 2:30.855
22 Alex Ray 2:31.167
23 Kayden Palmer 2:31.599
24 RJ Wageman 2:31.901
25 Josh Mosiman 2:32.079
26 Christopher Prebula 2:32.323
27 Brandon Ray 2:32.629
28 Jace Kessler 2:32.663
29 Tristan Lane 2:33.258
30 Maxwell Sanford 2:34.018
31 Bryton Carroll 2:34.043
32 Richard Taylor 2:34.079
33 Jeffrey Walker 2:34.390
34 Matthew Burkeen 2:34.404
35 Cameron Horner 2:34.965
36 Scott Meshey 2:35.184
TOP 36 QUALIFY
37 Mccoy Brough 2:35.273
38 Justin Jones 2:35.550
39 Jacob Runkles 2:36.018
40 Bryce Hammond 2:36.050
41 Ezra Lewis 2:36.110
42 Gabe Gutierres 2:36.201
43 Layton Smail 2:36.247
44 Cody Groves 2:36.462
45 Tyler Ducray 2:36.490
46 Dominic DeSimone 2:36.665
47 Colby Copp 2:36.763
48 Griffin Dexter 2:36.969
49 Cory Carsten 2:37.107
50 Billy Ainsworth 2:37.702
51 Dylan Gaszak 2:38.139
52 Dylan Kappeler 2:38.455
53 Chad Heishman 2:39.393
54 Brandon Pederson 2:39.497
55 Connor Olson 2:40.569
56 Ty Freehill 2:40.583
57 Riley Ripper 2:40.721
58 Addison Emory IV 2:40.975
59 Mason Wharton 2:41.077
60 Devon Bates 2:42.610
61 Jonah Schmidt 2:43.283
62 Jakob Rassa 2:44.955
63 Philipp Klakow 2:45.211
64 Talon Gorman 2:45.760
65 Kyle Murphy 2:46.505
66 Robert Nalezny 2:47.449
67 Chase Adams 2:47.740
68 Jordon Fancher 2:49.427
69 Lucas Lamborn 2:49.797
70 Jeffrey Gorman 2:57.528
71 Tommy Flora 3:07.939
250 CLASS QUALIFYING
1 Justin Cooper 2:21.308
2 Maximus Vohland 2:22.200
3 Hunter Lawrence 2:22.225
4 Levi Kitchen 2:23.550
5 Jo Shimoda 2:23.804
6 Haiden Deegan 2:23.938
7 RJ Hampshire 2:24.056
8 Jeremy Martin 2:24.311
9 Guillem Farres 2:24.488
10 Ryder DiFrancesco 2:24.532
11 Chance Hymas 2:24.612
12 Jalek Swoll 2:25.097
13 Jordon Smith 2:25.159
14 Michael Mosiman 2:25.235
15 Carson Mumford 2:25.492
16 Tom Vialle 2:25.604
17 Jett Reynolds 2:25.778
18 Ty Masterpool 2:26.314
19 Garrett Marchbanks 2:26.824
20 Talon Hawkins 2:27.469
21 Dilan Schwartz 2:27.573
22 Joshua Varize 2:27.991
23 Preston Kilroy 2:28.059
24 Robbie Wageman 2:28.425
25 Derek Kelley 2:28.560
26 Caden Braswell 2:28.736
27 Tyson Johnson 2:29.043
28 Brad West 2:29.603
29 Marcus Phelps 2:30.375
30 Tyler Stepek 2:30.517
31 Hardy Munoz 2:31.085
32 Chase Yentzer 2:31.267
33 Chandler Baker 2:32.320
34 Austin Black 2:32.421
35 Max Miller 2:33.166
36 Slade Smith 2:33.562
TOP 36 QUALIFY
37 James Harrington 2:33.588
38 Robert Fobbe 2:34.237
39 Ethan Lane 2:34.623
40 Blaze Cremaldi 2:35.941
41 Trevor Schmidt 2:36.041
42 Gavin Brough 2:36.149
43 Carter Dubach 2:36.709
44 Colton Eigenmann 2:36.994
45 Blake Hoag 2:37.033
46 Ashton Bloxom 2:37.204
47 Logan Boye 2:37.870
48 Konnor Visger 2:38.549
49 Brantley Schnell 2:38.700
50 Jaret Finch 2:38.820
51 Jason Fichera 2:38.895
52 Tre Fierro 2:39.350
53 Brian Medeiros 2:41.006
54 Ethan Day 2:41.122
55 Nicholas Inman 2:42.291
56 Jordan Jarvis 2:45.461
57 Nolan Dickinson 2:46.183
58 Anthony Gonsalves 2:49.087
59 Brian Saunier 2:49.688
60 Rafael Chao 2:50.906
61 Trevor Dunn 2:51.286
62 Bryson Olson 2:53.400
63 Brett Stralo 2:53.400
64 David Pulley Jr 2:53.542
