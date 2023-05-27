FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL MOTOCROSS RESULTS

The 2023 outdoor National Pro Motocross series is officially underway, with round one taking place at Fox Raceway on the Pala Indian Reservation. This also marks round 18 of the SuperMotocross season, which combines points with Supercross. The field of factory riders is still decimated from a particularly brutal Supercross season, but that gave hope to an unprecedented number of privateer hopefuls trying to qualify for the big league. In the 450 class, the anticipated battle between Honda teammates Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton did, in fact materialize, but it didn’t heat up until the second moto. Jett Lawrence emerged the winner, but Sexton served notice that he can match the Australian’s speed. In the 250 class, the picture wasn’t as clear. The motos were split between RJ Hampshire and Hunter Lawrence. In the second moto, Hampshire made too many mistakes to prevent another Lawrence win.

450 CLASS

450 MOTO ONE

Jett Lawrence made the first 450 moto look all too easy. He got the holeshot, built up a 10 second lead, and just sat there while Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger fought for second. Ferrandis held it for most of the moto, then gave it up to Sexton. Plessinger might have been faster, but he fell several times and eventually finished fifth. It was interesting that there were six factory bikes on the line, and they were in the top six from the first lap all the way to the end.

450 MOTO TWO

Once again the factory guys were in front at the start with Jett Lawrence leading the way. This time Adam Cianciarullo fell on the first lap, making his job very difficult for the rest of the race. Up front it started just like the first moto, with Ferrandis holding second at first. This time Sexton got around him quickly and started shadowing Lawrence. For the entire race, the two Honda riders were inseparable. Chase made an occasional challenge, but never could make anything stick. They soon pulled away from Ferrandis, who was having a hard time holding off Plessinger. On the very last lap, the Honda teammates were closer than ever and going faster than ever. Jett held on for the win by a very narrow margin. Ferrandis held on for third, but he was over 40 seconds behind the two leaders.

1 Jett Lawrence 1/1

2 Chase Sexton 2/2

3 Dylan Ferrandis 3/3

4 Aaron Plessinger 5/4

5 Cooper Webb 4/5

6 Adam Cianciarulo 6/7

7 Grant Harlan 9/6

8 Jose Butron 10/8

9 Lorenzo Locurcio 7/11

10 Fredrik Noren 13/9

11 Jerry Robin 8/14

12 Kyle Chisholm 12/13

13 Dante Oliveira 15/12

14 Ryan Surratt 11/17

15 Derek Drake 37/10

16 Kaeden Amerine 14/20

17 Marshal Weltin 31/15

18 Luca Marsalisi 18/18

19 Romain Pape 23/16

20 RJ Wageman 16/33

21 Jace Kessler 17/23

22 Christopher Prebula 21/19

23 Brandon Ray 19/24

24 Richard Taylor 20/40

25 Alex Ray 22/25

26 Bryton Carroll 24/30

27 Jeffrey Walker 30/26

28 Jacob Runkles 27/29

29 Bryce Hammond 38/21

30 Maxwell Sanford 34/27

31 Josh Mosiman 33/28

32 Cameron Horner 26/36

33 Matthew Burkeen 32/31

34 Gabe Gutierres 25/39

35 Scott Meshey 28/37

36 Giacomo Redondi 29/38

37 Ty Freehill 36/34

38 Kayden Palmer 35/35

39 Tristan Lane -/22

40 Dominic DeSimone -/32

41 Robert Martin 39/-

250 CLASS

250 MOTO ONE

Jalek Swoll got the start in 250 moto one, but it was Jo Shimoda who soon took over. Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper got so-so starts while all eyes were on RJ Hampshire, who was challenging Shimoda for the lead. Eventually Hampshire took over and shortly after that, Shimoda fell, giving Hampshire a large lead over Max Vohland. As the race progressed, Hampshire’s lead looked more and more secure, but the battle for second got tighter and tighter. On the last lap, it came down to a three-way battle between Vohland, Shimoda and Lawrence. In the end, Vohland hung on to second and Lawrence passed Shimoda for third.

250 MOTO TWO

This time Hunter Lawrence got the start and RJ Hampshire had a nightmare of a first lap. He went down in turn two, then again before the lap was complete, rendering him last. Another rider with a bad reversal of luck in moto two was Max Vohland. He had first-lap trouble that put him outside the top 20. Shimoda and Justin Cooper also suffered poor starts, leaving Tom Vialle and Haiden Deegan to chase Lawrence. Vialle held second for over half of the race before Deegan took that spot away, but Lawrence was out of reach. In the end, RJ Hampshire caught up to 11th place, which was good enough to put him on the podium overall behind Lawrence and Deegan.

1 Hunter Lawrence 3/ 1

2 Haiden Deegan 6/ 2

3 RJ Hampshire 1/ 11

4 Tom Vialle 7/ 3

5 Justin Cooper 5/ 4

6 Maximus Vohland 2/ 9

7 Jo Shimoda 4/ 6

8 Guillem Farres 8/ 5

9 Levi Kitchen 10/ 7

10 Carson Mumford 11/ 8

11 Ryder DiFrancesco 9/ 13

12 Chance Hymas 15/ 12

13 Jordon Smith 13/ 14

14 Jett Reynolds 12/ 16

15 Michael Mosiman 19/ 10

16 Garrett Marchbanks 17/ 15

17 Jeremy Martin 16/ 19

18 Ty Masterpool 14/ 23

19 Caden Braswell 18/ 18

20 Talon Hawkins 20/ 17

21 Jalek Swoll 40/ 20

22 Joshua Varize 21/ 21

23 Preston Kilroy 23/ 24

24 Dilan Schwartz 22/ 25

25 Derek Kelley 29/ 22

26 Hardy Munoz 25/ 26

27 Brad West 24/ 27

28 Tyson Johnson 26/ 28

29 Max Miller 28/ 29

30 Chandler Baker 27/ 32

31 Slade Smith 33/ 30

32 Marcus Phelps 32/ 31

33 Chase Yentzer 31/ 34

34 Tyler Stepek 30/ 37

35 Austin Black 35/ 33

36 Gavin Brough 34/ 36

37 James Harrington 36/ 35

38 Brantley Schnell 38/ 40

39 Carter Dubach 37/

40 Tre Fierro -/ 38

41 Robbie Wageman 39/-

42 Blaze Cremaldi -/ 39

450 CLASS QUALIFYING

1 Jett Lawrence 2:20.539

2 Chase Sexton 2:23.053

3 Adam Cianciarulo 2:23.251

4 Cooper Webb 2:23.507

5 Dylan Ferrandis 2:24.190

6 Aaron Plessinger 2:24.862

7 Derek Drake 2:25.889

8 Dante Oliveira 2:26.862

9 Jerry Robin 2:28.019

10 Fredrik Noren 2:28.049

11 Lorenzo Locurcio 2:28.477

12 Marshal Weltin 2:28.697

13 Ryan Surratt 2:28.874

14 Romain Pape 2:29.509

15 Jose Butron 2:30.314

16 Kaeden Amerine 2:30.354

17 Kyle Chisholm 2:30.377

18 Grant Harlan 2:30.653

19 Giacomo Redondi 2:30.802

20 Luca Marsalisi 2:30.812

21 Robert Martin 2:30.855

22 Alex Ray 2:31.167

23 Kayden Palmer 2:31.599

24 RJ Wageman 2:31.901

25 Josh Mosiman 2:32.079

26 Christopher Prebula 2:32.323

27 Brandon Ray 2:32.629

28 Jace Kessler 2:32.663

29 Tristan Lane 2:33.258

30 Maxwell Sanford 2:34.018

31 Bryton Carroll 2:34.043

32 Richard Taylor 2:34.079

33 Jeffrey Walker 2:34.390

34 Matthew Burkeen 2:34.404

35 Cameron Horner 2:34.965

36 Scott Meshey 2:35.184

TOP 36 QUALIFY

37 Mccoy Brough 2:35.273

38 Justin Jones 2:35.550

39 Jacob Runkles 2:36.018

40 Bryce Hammond 2:36.050

41 Ezra Lewis 2:36.110

42 Gabe Gutierres 2:36.201

43 Layton Smail 2:36.247

44 Cody Groves 2:36.462

45 Tyler Ducray 2:36.490

46 Dominic DeSimone 2:36.665

47 Colby Copp 2:36.763

48 Griffin Dexter 2:36.969

49 Cory Carsten 2:37.107

50 Billy Ainsworth 2:37.702

51 Dylan Gaszak 2:38.139

52 Dylan Kappeler 2:38.455

53 Chad Heishman 2:39.393

54 Brandon Pederson 2:39.497

55 Connor Olson 2:40.569

56 Ty Freehill 2:40.583

57 Riley Ripper 2:40.721

58 Addison Emory IV 2:40.975

59 Mason Wharton 2:41.077

60 Devon Bates 2:42.610

61 Jonah Schmidt 2:43.283

62 Jakob Rassa 2:44.955

63 Philipp Klakow 2:45.211

64 Talon Gorman 2:45.760

65 Kyle Murphy 2:46.505

66 Robert Nalezny 2:47.449

67 Chase Adams 2:47.740

68 Jordon Fancher 2:49.427

69 Lucas Lamborn 2:49.797

70 Jeffrey Gorman 2:57.528

71 Tommy Flora 3:07.939

250 CLASS QUALIFYING

1 Justin Cooper 2:21.308

2 Maximus Vohland 2:22.200

3 Hunter Lawrence 2:22.225

4 Levi Kitchen 2:23.550

5 Jo Shimoda 2:23.804

6 Haiden Deegan 2:23.938

7 RJ Hampshire 2:24.056

8 Jeremy Martin 2:24.311

9 Guillem Farres 2:24.488

10 Ryder DiFrancesco 2:24.532

11 Chance Hymas 2:24.612

12 Jalek Swoll 2:25.097

13 Jordon Smith 2:25.159

14 Michael Mosiman 2:25.235

15 Carson Mumford 2:25.492

16 Tom Vialle 2:25.604

17 Jett Reynolds 2:25.778

18 Ty Masterpool 2:26.314

19 Garrett Marchbanks 2:26.824

20 Talon Hawkins 2:27.469

21 Dilan Schwartz 2:27.573

22 Joshua Varize 2:27.991

23 Preston Kilroy 2:28.059

24 Robbie Wageman 2:28.425

25 Derek Kelley 2:28.560

26 Caden Braswell 2:28.736

27 Tyson Johnson 2:29.043

28 Brad West 2:29.603

29 Marcus Phelps 2:30.375

30 Tyler Stepek 2:30.517

31 Hardy Munoz 2:31.085

32 Chase Yentzer 2:31.267

33 Chandler Baker 2:32.320

34 Austin Black 2:32.421

35 Max Miller 2:33.166

36 Slade Smith 2:33.562

TOP 36 QUALIFY

37 James Harrington 2:33.588

38 Robert Fobbe 2:34.237

39 Ethan Lane 2:34.623

40 Blaze Cremaldi 2:35.941

41 Trevor Schmidt 2:36.041

42 Gavin Brough 2:36.149

43 Carter Dubach 2:36.709

44 Colton Eigenmann 2:36.994

45 Blake Hoag 2:37.033

46 Ashton Bloxom 2:37.204

47 Logan Boye 2:37.870

48 Konnor Visger 2:38.549

49 Brantley Schnell 2:38.700

50 Jaret Finch 2:38.820

51 Jason Fichera 2:38.895

52 Tre Fierro 2:39.350

53 Brian Medeiros 2:41.006

54 Ethan Day 2:41.122

55 Nicholas Inman 2:42.291

56 Jordan Jarvis 2:45.461

57 Nolan Dickinson 2:46.183

58 Anthony Gonsalves 2:49.087

59 Brian Saunier 2:49.688

60 Rafael Chao 2:50.906

61 Trevor Dunn 2:51.286

62 Bryson Olson 2:53.400

63 Brett Stralo 2:53.400

64 David Pulley Jr 2:53.542