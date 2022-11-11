FOOTPEG HEIGHT CHANGE: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

STICK A PEG IN IT

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I have a ’21 KTM 300 TPI and have a question. First, the footpegs feel too high. Maybe it’s my 6-foot-4 height, but I’m struggling to sit and stay forward on the bike. What’s your recommendation? I heard that the SX/XC pegs are lower but was wondering about aftermarket options.

Trevor Hyde

via [email protected]

I’m with you here, as I have aging knees and a long end seam. A lower peg is like manna from heaven. I have used both IMS Enduro low pegs and the Fastway EVO 4 set in the low position. Both are excellent. The IMS units use the stock KTM footpeg springs, which are a bear to install. The EVO 4 uses the Fastway springs, which are far easier to install. See https://imsproducts.com/ for the IMS Core Enduro and https://fastway.zone/ for the Fastway Evolution 4.