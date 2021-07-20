FMF VISION: PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

At the beginning of 2021, the Flying Machine Factory (FMF) launched FMF Vision. Now that the dust has settled, they give us more information on their flagship goggles.

POWERBOMB: In a relentless pursuit of performance, FMF has been driving the leading edge of technology for 45 years. Known for their American-made exhaust products, FMF has now joined forces with the number-one goggle company in the world. Together FMF and 100% bring a new line of Vision to the goggle world. The Powerbomb leads the way as their premier goggle with a removable nose guard, anti-fog-coated lens and triple-layer moisture face foam to soak up the sweat. The mirror lens model includes a spare clear lens and uses nine retention points to give the Powerbomb a secure fit. Definitely a must-have for style and performance.

Price: $42.50, clear lens; $52.50, mirror lens

POWERCORE: Nothing is lost on their Powercore goggles. This entry-level goggle contains many of the key features of the Powerbomb. Sharing the same lens as the Powerbomb, the Powercore comes with closed-cell foam to keep out fine dust, as well as dual-layer face foam to help manage sweat. With a 40mm-wide silicon-coated strap and an anti-fog-coated polycarbonate lens, the Powercore is a great bet to help keep your vision clear.

Price: $22.50, clear lens; $32.50, mirror lens

YOUTH: FMF recognizes that the groms ride, too, so it makes sense to have youth-specific goggles. Sharing many of the same details as the adult versions, the Powerbomb Youth also comes with triple-layer face foam and a 45mm-wide silicon-coated strap. The Powercore Youth has the dual-layer foam and the 40mm silicon strap to keep everything in place. Both versions share the same lens and tear-offs. FMF Vision for the kiddos, just like their heroes!

Price: Powerbomb Youth: $32.50, clear lens; $42.50, mirror lens

Powercore Youth: $22.50, clear lens; $32.50, mirror lens

For more on the complete line of FMF Vision products, head over to www.fmfracing.com.