FMF KAWASAKI KX250F BUILD: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

On this week’s 4-Stroke Project Bike Spotlight we take a look back at a sweet Kawasaki KX250F we built with the Flying Machine Factory and Jay “Clark Kent” Clark. We packed Thumper Theater with four project bikes for your viewing pleasure and Honda off-road enthusiasts won’t want to miss the exclusive link to our LA Sleeve CRF450RX at the bottom of this post!

The Cycralite front fender and Powerflow radiator shrouds have built-in air channels designed to funnel air into the radiator keeping the bike operation temperatures down for increased performance. Schmidt Performance re-valved and re-sprung our KX250F suspension front and rear providing a plusher feel with some increased resistance to bottoming.

TM Designworks new SX series rear chain guides are designed to be slimmer and lighter than the original factory edition for motocross use but still provide all the protection with its return memory impact formula construction.

Works Connection Elite 1-2-3 easy build perch can be customized with multiple color options and is constructed of CNC aerospace grade 6061 T-6 billet featuring on the fly adjustment and made in the USA.

FMF’s complete Factory 4.1 titanium uses RCT technology for improved performance throughout the power curve. The system features titanium alloy construction throughout with a blue anodized muffler and carbon fiber end-cap that is equip with a forestry service approved spark arrestor.

The Vertex high compression piston for the newer Kawasaki KX250F feature a forged construction of 2618 aluminum alloy and a molly coated skirt for faster break-in time along with increasing piston life. The kit comes complete with piston, rings, pin, and clips.

Decal Works topped off the build with a semi custom set of graphics for the Cycra plastics and we installed a color matched Motoseat gripper cover that made the bike pop.

THUMPER THEATER

