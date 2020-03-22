FLY RACING: PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

FORMULA HELMET: Fly Racing’s Formula helmet features the brand-new Adaptive Impact System (AIS). This is a collection of technologies producing an ecosystem of structural and energy-mitigation materials designed to provide head protection in the widest possible range of potential real-world impacts. Available in a variety of color combinations and sizes.

Price: $649.95

WORKS STAND: Complete with fold-down parts or tool trays, the Fly Racing Works stand features an aluminum and steel oversized square tubing construction with a 4-inch oil-drain hole and an injection-molded chemical-resistant mat for non-slip traction.

Price: $119.95

KINETIC K220: Built for durability, performance and style, the Kinetic line has been a staple in Fly Racing’s gear lineup for many years now. The pants feature multi-directional stretch panels, leather heat-shied panels with Kevlar stitching, and durable 900D construction. A standard cut allows jersey fitment to be comfortably loose with a tag-less comfort-stretch collar, multi-panel construction and relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs.

Price: $114.95, pant; $38.95, jersey

For more information on the entire line of Fly Racing products, go to www.flyracing.com