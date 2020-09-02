FLY RACING: PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

Jason Thomas filled us in on three hot Fly Racing items headed into 2021.

FORMULA CC HELMET:

Brand new to the Fly Racing lineup for 2021, the Formula CC’s Adaptive Impact System (AIS) features an ecosystem of structural designs and energy-mitigating materials, including RHEON, a leading-edge visco-elastic material that is fine-tuned to improve impact management over traditional helmets. Tested to exceed ECE and DOT standards, the Formula CC helmet redefines expectations in helmet technology and performance.

Price: $449.95

LITE PANTS: With the BOA system strategically moved to the front of the pants, the closure system has never been more functional. The new Lite pants feature an all-new four-way-stretch material, making it one of the lightest performance pants Fly Racing has ever created. Here at Fly Racing, we think this pant is going to change the future of off-road apparel.

Price: $179.95

ZONE PRO GOGGLES: The Zone Pro is Fly Racing’s top-of-the-line eyewear offering. Outriggers provide exceptional seal and vision, while the new and improved thermoform foam has taken fit to the next level. High-end features abound, making it the go-to goggle for the toughest asks. We built these for those looking for the ultimate in eyewear.

Price: $64.95