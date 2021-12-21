FISCH SKIDPLATES: PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

Siegfried Peters at Fisch Moto let us know that his company now has aluminum skidplates to fit current Honda CRF R’s and RX’s. These are old-school, handcrafted skidplates that clamp to the frame in front and back and are virtually indestructible. They are CNC routered, Tig welded and made from 3/16″ aluminum plate. The total weight is 3 lb. including hardware and brackets. The price is $179 plus shipping and the application is for 2021-2022 CRF450RX, 2021-2022 CRF450RWE, 2022 CRF250R and 2022 CRF250RX. You can check out Fisch products here.