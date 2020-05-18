FIRST RIDE ON THE NEW GASGAS TXT RACING 300

TESTING THE NEW GASGAS TXT RACING 300 TRIALS

The first ‘New’ GasGas dirt bike that we have received for testing is their TXT Racing 300 trials machine. Pierer Mobility AG purchased a majority stake in GasGas and while their new motocross and off-road lineup will certainly resemble current KTM equipment, the trials line of machines retains the DNA that makes them one of the top machines in the arena.

Our off-road test consultant Ryan Koch has strong ties to the trials/hard enduro world and has been testing the new GasGas with excellent results. The new TXT Racing 300 features the lightweight tubular chrome-moly frame, TECH forks and an ÖHLINS 2-way hydraulic rear shock absorber. The power is strong, there are selectable maps and stopping power and clutch action is provided by BrakeTech systems.

Here’s a quick hit from Ryan-

– “zero vibration”

– “power is crisp”

– “two maps rain and sun make dialing in power for the terrain a snap”

– “claimed weight of 149 pounds dry: it feels light and is super mobile”

– “bodywork is sleek and smooth”

– “Tech fork and Ohlins shock has plenty of rebound for hopping the machine, and great bottoming resistance for large drops”

– “This bike is astonishing; it’s loaded with trick bits and performance is in abundance. The bike is willing to take you as far as your skill level is willing to go.”

AND A LITTLE VIDEO OF RYAN PLAYING ON THE GASGAS