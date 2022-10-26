FIRST RIDE: ALL-NEW HUSQVARNA 2023 TX300 2-STROKE

Husqvarna completely rebooted its competition two-strokes for 2023. Among them is the TX300. The motor and frame are completely new, and the biggest news is that Transfer Port Fuel Injection is no longer used on this model. It now has throttle body fuel-injection, much like a four-stroke. The new motor also does away with the mechanical powervalve in favor of an electronic one. We took the bike around a very well-worn 24-hours of Glen Helen race course to discover what the future of two-strokes will look like in this Travis Fant video production.
