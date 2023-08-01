FIRST RIDE: 2024 GASGAS EX450F

GasGas revealed its entire 2024 line of motorcycles at a public event near San Moreno, Italy this week. Dirt Bike was there, and while we did get a chance to ride all the various motocross and off-road bikes, the bike that impressed us most was the EX450F cross-country model. This is a U.S.-only model. If you look at the overall specs of this bike, it seems very motocross oriented. It has most of the same parts as the MC450F MX bike, right down to the five-speed gearbox. There are only a few concessions to off-road like the 18-inch rear wheel and the kickstand. Overall, the GasGas is more suited to cross-country racing than its counterparts in the KTM and Husky line. The power delivery is smoother and less fearsome. It’s still crazy fast, but it doesn’t wear you down quite as much. Without the map switch, it’s fixed in the mildest of the two maps that are preprogrammed into the ECU. Gary Sutherlin was there and helped us out with some testing, so check him out as he rides the EX on the motocross, cross-country and grass track test loops that GasGas set up for testing.
Trending
- AEO POWERSPORTS CR500 PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2024 KTM 450SX-F : FIRST RIDE VIDEO
- TRIUMPH RELEASES MOTOCROSS MODEL CHASSIS INFORMATION
- 2024 GASGAS CROSS COUNTRY AND ENDURO MODELS ANNOUNCED
- GASGAS REVEALS 2024 MOTOCROSS MODELS
- ELI TOMAC SIGNS WITH STAR RACING YAMAHA FOR 2024
- BLING ON A BUDGET 2001 HONDA CR125 PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- HUSQVARNA TX300 PROJECT BY DICKS RACING: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- HAIDEN DEEGAN 2-STROKE YAMAHA YZ250 : FIRST RIDE EVER
- COOPER WEBB AND KTM FACTORY RACING PART WAYS: EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
Comments are closed.