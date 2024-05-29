FIRST LOOK: 2025 BETA RR-X-PRO MODELS

Beta has just revealed the first of its 2025 motorcycles. The main attraction is the creation of a new line: the RR-X Pro models. The official word from Beta follows:

After twenty years of production, the Beta RR models have been transformed into a new breed of enduro bikes. Introducing the all-new range of 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke models known as RR X-Pro! Not to be confused with the older brother Race Edition models, the X-Pro models offer the enduro rider with a large range of features and benefits suited for trail riding of all disciplines. There are eight models of RR X-Pro available, all with a different personality and attitude. 125, 200, 250, and 300 2-Stroke models along with 350, 390, 430, and 480 4-Stroke.

Solely designed to take on the toughest trails with features not found on most other enduro models including a new frame with a 20mm lower seat height, an all-new single spring front fork, elastomeric handlebar mounts, coolant overflow reservoir, as well as a rescue strap on the front fender. Topping off the list of changes is all-new plastic that will set the bike apart from the others.

As always, the range is made up of 8 different models, each with its own personality, to cater for the needs of a very diverse spectrum of riders. There’s the perfect RR for every rider, but what every model has in common is an ability to instill confidence in the user and offer a genuinely rewarding riding experience. The standard line of RR models is designed for the casual rider looking for performance without the harshness of the race bike feel while casually trail riding. A feature that Beta feels is sometimes overlooked.

The all-new ZF SHC front fork is lighter weight than earlier standard RR models designed by using one spring on the right-side tube that includes a preload adjuster while all of the fork compression and rebound dampening is handled in the left side. This single spring design is perfect for heavy enduro use by providing the rider with a more “planted” feeling while riding. It also allows the fork to react quicker than other designs due to less overall friction. Complimenting the front fork are the isoelastic handlebar mounts from XTrig, these mounts reduce vibration and rider fatigue. The rear shock is also new with updated valve settings that match the all-new SHC front fork.

To add to the Rideability of the bike, the seat height has been reduced by 20mm to lower the center of gravity and providing the rider with better footing when the going gets tough. A grab strap on the front fender is a new feature added in the case the front wheel needs to be lifted out of an extreme situation.

A new frame design has been adopted from the RR Race Edition and RX models. This new frame provides a larger backbone that is stronger than previous models and provides improved control through less flex. Along with the new frame, a new Nissin rear brake master cylinder has been added to provide improved rear brake performance. This new reservoir holds a larger volume of fluid which helps cool the system down under extreme braking.

RR X-Pro models have their own distinct look with new bodywork. A newly designed front headlight mask, new sleek tank panels, and finished with a new rear fender. New graphics top off the stunning look of the range. New Frame on all Models

Updates are as follows:

ZF SHC Front Fork: Single-sided spring, fully adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound dampening. Weight reduction of more than 250 grams.

ZF rear Shock: Redesigned and matched with the SHC front fork. Provides a better overall balance of the suspension and rideability. A progressive linkage improves handling.

Lower Seat Height: 20mm lower than 2024 RR models, newly designed seat shape as well as a softer foam for longer, more comfortable rides.

Frame: Similar in design to the RR Race Edition and RX models, larger backbone for durability and less overall flex.

Rear Brake Master Cylinder: Larger volume of fluid over previous models to reduce heat during extreme braking.

Handlebar Mounts: XTrig FlexFix isoelastic bar mounts to reduce rider fatigue and vibration.

Map switch: Two positions to adjust the engine power delivery to the type of conditions. (wet or dry) Now mounted on the handlebar pad.

Electronic Oil Injection: (2-Stroke 200, 250, and 300) An oil tank is located beneath the seat (which is easily opened at the touch of a button), it does away with the need for the oil-fuel premix.

Traction Control: (4-Stroke models only) the added feature of traction control at the touch of a button. Enhances traction in first and second gear in difficult terrain.

Electronic Key: Provides a safety system that prevents theft with a unique coded key that also has a tether to be used as a safety shutoff when worn around the rider’s wrist.

Coolant Recovery Tank: Reduces loss of coolant in extreme riding conditions.

All-New Body Design: New headlight mask, fuel tank panels, and rear fender to set the bike apart from the other model range.

Graphics: A stunning look that wears the Italian Red color matched with subtle lines.

Front Rescue Strap: To aid when needing to lift the front wheel out of a difficult section.

Other Features:

Electric starter: precise and reliable, essential when restarting the bike in tricky situations. A backup kick-starter is sold as an option.

Clutch: “Light-Pull” diaphragm clutch has three settings for adjustment of lever pull and progressiveness.

Battery: Lithium battery provides quick starts as well as reduced weight.

Electrics: Headlight and taillight with a meter that includes hours of use, trip meter, speed, and more.

Fuel Tank: Translucent so the fuel level can be easily monitored.

Skid Plate: A plastic skid plate reduces engine noise and is formed to the frame for better ground clearance.

Graphics: the design of the bike is enhanced with new graphics that are similar to those on the RR models providing the characteristic Beta red in its dominant fashion.



XTrig Handlebar Mounts

Pricing:

125 RR 2 Stroke: $8,599.00

200 RR 2 Stroke: $9,499.00

250 RR 2 Stroke: $9,699.00

300 RR 2 Stroke: $9,899.00

350 RR 4 Stroke: $10,299.00

390 RR 4 Stroke: $10,399.00

430 RR 4 Stroke: $10,499.00

480 RR 4 Stroke: $10,599.00

*Plus a destination fee of $489.00. Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.

Availability: August