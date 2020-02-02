FERRANDIS TAKES OVER! 2020 OAKLAND SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The three-way battle for the 250 West championship in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series continued at the Oakland Coliseum this week. This time it was Dylan Ferrandis who came out on top, taking the points lead and the red plate. But Austin Forkner basically battled Ferrandis to a stalemate throughout the night, meaning the battle will continue. Justin Cooper, who lost a good chunk of his points cushion last week, had another tough night, crashing out of his heat and struggling in the main. He still salvaged a third, but lost the points lead. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.

250 HEAT 1

The first heat featured a dramatic battle between Michael Mosiman and Austin Forkner. The two tangled several times before the end of the race, but both survived to finish 1-2 over Brandon Hartranft and Jacob Hayes.

1 Austin Forkner

2 Michael Mosiman

3 Brandon Hartranft

4 Jacob Hayes

5 Alex Martin

6 Martin Castelo

7 Aaron Tanti

8 Michael Leib

9 Taiki Koga

10 Bryson Gardner

11 Logan Karnow

12 Killian Auberson

13 Lorenzo Camporese

14 Devin Harriman

15 Mathias Jorgensen

16 Chase Felong

17 Chance Blackburn

18 Jeffrey Meurs

19 Deegan Vonlossberg

20 Blaine Silveira

250 HEAT 2

Mitchell Oldenburg got a clean holeshot in heat two with his Penrite Honda Teammate Luke Clout close behind. Clout took over on the third lap while Dylan Ferrandis moved up to third. Oldenburg retook the lead the following lap and Ferrandis made a mistake, losing sports to Cameron McAdoo and Justin Cooper. McAdoo then passed Clout. Cooper tried to pass McAdoo, but things went backly and Cooper went down. He didn’t get the bike restarted until he was back in 10th. On the final lap, McAdoo took the lead and Ferrandis also pushed Oldenburg back a spot.

1 Cameron Mcadoo

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Mitchell Oldenburg

4 Luke Clout

5 Robbie Wageman

6 Derek Drake

7 Carson Brown

8 Mitchell Falk

9 Jay Wilson

10 Justin Cooper

11 Chris Howell

12 Dare Demartile

13 RJ Wageman

14 Hunter Schlosser

15 Xylian Ramella

16 Ludovic Macler

17 Wyatt Lyonsmith

18 Cheyenne Harmon

19 Todd Bannister

20 Kordel Caro

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

Justin Cooper pulled a massive holeshot in the LCQ, which was exactly what he needed. The only rider who could keep his pace in the early laps was Killian Auberson. Lorenzo Camporese and Wyatt Lyonsmith were in the final two spots with RJ Wageman once again the first man out. Logan Karnow passed both Wageman and Lyonsmith to take the final sport with two laps to go. By the end of the race, Cooper had a 10-second lead.

1 Justin Cooper

2 Killian Auberson

3 Lorenzo Camporese

4 Logan Karnow

5 Wyatt Lyonsmith

6 RJ Wageman

7 Ludovic Macler

8 Dare Demartile

9 Cheyenne Harmon

10 Bryson Gardner

11 Devin Harriman

12 Mathias Jorgensen

13 Jeffrey Meurs

14 Chase Felong

15 Todd Bannister

16 Chris Howell

17 Chance Blackburn

18 Deegan Vonlossberg

19 Hunter Schlosser

20 Kordel Caro

21 Blaine Silveira

22 Xylian Ramella

250 WEST MAIN EVENT

The main started with Justin Cooper following Alex Martin up front. Austin Forkner got into the mix quickly, passing Cooper for second, who then make a mistake and dropped back to fifth. That put Dylan Ferrandis in third, not far behind Forkner. They both passed Martin on the third lap. Michael Mosiman had been running about seventh, but he went down hard, taking a number of riders with him, including Jacob Hayes and Cameron McAdoo. Mosiman was slow to get up, and eventually retired to the pits. Forkner and Ferrandis seemed evenly matched for most of the race, with about four or five bike lengths between them. Meanwhile, Martin was slowly dropping back and Cooper was slowly moving forward. In the second half of the race, Ferrandis stepped it up and forced his way past Forkner, who went off the track. Once out front, Ferrandis gradually stretched it out. The best battle was then between Martin and Cooper for third, with another match up between Luke Clout and Brandon Hartranft for fifth. Hartranft passed Clout with three laps to go. At the same time, Cooper moved into third, pushing Martin back another place. Dylan Ferrandis won with a small lead over Forkner and Cooper, taking the red plate lead by 2 points.

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Austin Forkner

3 Justin Cooper

4 Alex Martin

5 Luke Clout

6 Mitchell Oldenburg

7 Derek Drake

8 Brandon Hartranft

9 Aaron Tanti

10 Martin Castelo

11 Carson Brown

12 Jacob Hayes

13 Michael Leib

14 Cameron Mcadoo

15 Robbie Wageman

16 Jay Wilson

17 Mitchell Falk

18 Taiki Koga

19 Logan Karnow

20 Lorenzo Camporese

21 Killian Auberson

22 Michael Mosiman