FERRANDIS CLINCHES 450 TITLE, LAWRENCE EXTENDS LEAD

The 11th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California provided for some great racing and leaves us with only one title left on the line going into the series finale next weekend. In the 250 class, Jett Lawrence dominated the day, cruising to a 1-1 victory over the rest of the field and extending his points lead even further over Justin Cooper. Behind him is where the battles got interesting with guys swapping moto scores throughout the day. Michael Mosiman was the second most successful guy on the day by going 2-4 on the day, with Justin Cooper edging out Jo Shimoda for the final spot on the podium with his 5-2 moto scores. In the 450 class, it was all about staying safe and consistent for Dylan Ferrandis in order to try and clinch the 450 title today. A win in moto one gave Ferrandis much more breathing room going into the final moto of the day, and a second in moto two pushed him to a 62-point lead over Roczen, earning him the 2021 450 class championship. Eli Tomac would actually take the day’s overall win, trading moto wins with Dylan Ferrandis and going 2-1 on the day. Cooper found himself back up on the podium for a second week in a row with his 4-3 moto scores. Here’s how the rest of the day ended for the rest of the field:

250 Overall

1 Jett Lawrence 1 – 1

2 Michael Mosiman 2 – 4

3 Justin Cooper 5 – 2

4 Jo Shimoda 4 – 3

5 Hunter Lawrence 6 – 6

6 R.J. Hampshire 3 – 14

7 Dilan Schwartz 10 – 8

8 Joshua Varize 9 – 9

9 Levi Kitchen 12 – 7

10 Austin Forkner 15 – 5

11 Ty Masterpool 8 – 12

12 Jarrett Frye 11 – 10

13 Max Vohland 7 – 15

14 Carson Mumford 13 – 13

15 Preston Kilroy 16 – 11

16 Christopher Prebula 17 – 16

17 Brayden Lessler 18 – 17

18 Derek Kelley 14 – 37

19 Austin Black 20 – 18

20 Tyson Johnson 25 – 19

21 Devin Simonson 19 – 30

22 TJ Uselman 22 – 20

23 Xylian Ramella 21 – 22

24 Kai Aiello 26 – 21

25 Hunter Calle 30 – 25

26 Slade Smith 23 – 32

27 Noah Willbrandt 32 – 24

28 Cole Bailey 34 – 23

29 Chad Saultz 31 – 28

30 Kaeden Amerine 24 – 35

31 Rick Elzinga 29 – 31

32 Blake Ashley 27 – 33

33 Brandon Sussman 35 – 29

34 Tyler DuCray 38 – 36

35 Jerry Robin 36 – 38

36 Jeffrey Walker 39 – 39

37 Mason Olson DNS – 26

38 Konnor Visger DNS – 27

39 Levi Newby 28 – DNS

40 Derek Drake 33 – DNS

41 Jorge Rubalcava DNS – 34

42 Tommy “TJ” Rios 37 – DNS

43 Eugenio Barbaglia 39 – DNS

450 Overall

1 Eli Tomac 2 – 1

2 Dylan Ferrandis 1 – 2

3 Cooper Webb 4 – 3

4 Ken Roczen 3 – 6

5 Christian Craig 5 – 4

6 Max Anstie 6 – 5

7 Coty Schock 7 – 7

8 Brandon Hartranft 10 – 8

9 Joey Savatgy 9 – 9

10 Fredrik Noren 11 – 10

11 Justin Rodbell 12 – 11

12 Ben LaMay 15 – 12

13 Ryan Surratt 13 – 14

14 Justin Bogle 8 – 34

15 Robbie Wageman 17 – 13

16 Kevin Moranz 18 – 16

17 Scott Meshey 14 – DNS

18 Jace Kessler 37 – 15

19 Matthew Hubert 19 – 17

20 Hunter Schlosser 16 – 23

21 Jake Mohnike 21 – 18

22 Jacob Runkles 20 – 19

23 Bryson Gardner 22 – 20

24 Wyatt Lyonsmith 24 – 21

25 Jeremy Smith 23 – 22

26 Dominic DeSimone 29 – 24

27 Justin Jones 27 – 26

28 Clayton Tucker 26 – 29

29 RJ Wageman 25 – 33

30 Layton Smail 31 – 28

31 Ezra Lewis 35 – 27

32 Colby Copp 40 – 25

33 Joshua Philbrick 28 – 38

34 Deven Raper 33 – 35

35 Tanner Myers 39 – 32

36 Connor Olson 32 – 39

37 Dennis Stapleton 36 – 37

38 Nicholas Jones 38 – 36

39 Austin Cozadd DNS – 30

40 Kolton Dean 30 – DNS

41 Devon Bates DNS – 31

42 Dylan Merriam 34 – DNF